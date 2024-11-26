Black Friday laptop deals 2024: offers across all brands for creatives, gamers & general productivity

Black Friday laptop deals for 2024 are now live and we've got a lot of fantastic offers for you to look at. We'll be covering deals on laptops of all types and sizes, across the whole gamut of use-cases, whether you're looking for a creative machine, a mobile gaming device, or just an affordable general use laptop. These include FHD, QHD, and UHD models with 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch displays, with Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS operating systems. We've also got dedicated Black Friday MacBook deals and Microsoft Surface deals pages if you're just after these brands specifically.

Even the cheapest laptops are a pricey item, so the Black Friday sale is an ideal oportunity top pick up some significant savings. Read below for the best offers currently available and everything else you need to know when shopping in this period.

Apple laptop deals

Windows laptop deals for creatives & general productivity

Windows gaming laptop deals

When do Black Friday deals start on laptops?

Black Friday laptop deals typically begin well before the official date of November 29th, 2024, with many retailers launching early sales in the second and third weeks of November. These "Black Friday Preview" or "Early Access" sales often feature discounts on a variety of laptops. The week leading up to Black Friday, starting on Monday November 25th, sees an increase in deals, including week-long promotions from major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The best offers usually appear on Black Friday itself (on the 29th) and continue through the weekend into Cyber Monday (December 2nd), with limited-time "doorbuster" deals on premium laptops. Some discounts extend into the following week during Cyber Week, but top deals and popular models may sell out quickly, making early shopping essential for securing the best offers.

Is Black Friday the best time for a deal on a laptop?

Black Friday is the best time of the year to find deals on laptops, offering significant discounts across categories, including budget, premium, and gaming models. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and manufacturers such as Dell and HP often feature "doorbuster" deals and bundled perks, making it an excellent time to buy. However, inventory is limited, and the best deals sell out quickly. Comparable discounts are available during Cyber Monday, which is in many ways just an extension of the Black Friday sale.If you’re flexible with models and act quickly, Black Friday is a great option, but researching prices beforehand ensures you’re getting a genuine deal.

Which laptops are a good choice for photo & video editing?

When selecting a laptop for photo and video editing, you’ll need a device with a powerful processor, sufficient RAM, a high-quality display, and dedicated graphics. Specifically, the list of key features is as follows:

Processor : Intel i7/i9, AMD Ryzen 7/9, or Apple M-series chips for speed

RAM : Minimum 16GB; 32GB or more is ideal for 4K/8K video editing

Graphics Card : NVIDIA RTX series or Apple M-series GPUs for rendering performance

Storage : At least 1TB SSD for handling large files

Display: 4K resolution, high color accuracy (100% sRGB or AdobeRGB), and a large screen

Worthy options include the Apple MacBook Pro for higher-end rendering and the MacBook Air for more low intensity work. The Microsoft Surface Laptop is a great competing model to the MacBook Air that operates on Windows, and the Surface Laptop Studio is a more powerful model. The Dell XPS is another option, particularly the ones with OLED screens. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 or G16 are technically gaming laptops but serve very well for creative rendering machines as well. The HP Envy is a more budget-friendly option. The above is not an exhaustive list of course, and there are many more options we’ll be listing above with powerful specs.

What retailers will have good laptop deals this Black Friday?

Top retailers offering great laptop deals this Black Friday include Amazon, known for its wide selection and flash sales, and Best Buy, offering deep discounts on major brands like Dell, HP, Apple, and Microsoft with options for in-store pickup. Walmart focuses on budget-friendly models, while Dell and Lenovo run significant promotions on XPS, Inspiron, ThinkPad, and Yoga series laptops. For MacBook deals, check Apple resellers like Amazon or Best Buy, as Apple itself often provides gift cards instead of direct discounts. Newegg is ideal for gamers and tech enthusiasts, while the Microsoft Store offers discounts and bundles on Surface devices. Warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club provide members with bundled perks and warranties, and B&H Photo Video caters to professionals with deals on creator-focused laptops. Adorama deals are another option you should look our for. Signing up for alerts from these retailers will help you snag the best offers.

How long will Black Friday deals last on laptops?

Black Friday laptop deals typically start in mid November as discussed, and the main discounts peak on November 29, 2024. The best offers often extend through Cyber Weekend (November 29–December 1) and continue into Cyber Monday. Some retailers also keep discounts going into Cyber Week (December 2–6), and some end-of-year promotions may last into December as stores clear out holiday stock, though neither of these are usually as great discount-wise. While the best deals happen early, significant discounts can still be found throughout the entire Black Friday to Cyber Monday period and beyond.

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best Black Friday laptop deals?

Although you might think only camera deals are our real forte this Black Friday, you'd be sorely mistaken! Here at Imaging Resource we've got ample experience in dealing with laptops of all shapes and sizes, given their centrality to the workflow of photo editing and video editing in this digital age. We also know a great deal about where to find the best deals in this November-December sales period, as we've got many previous years' worth under our belts.