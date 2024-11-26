Black Friday NAS deals 2024: best storage offers from Synology, QNAP, & more

Backing up our work is vitally important and when it comes to photo and video, hard drives can get full awful quickly. While the cloud offers some respite, a physical solution is still a go-to and this is where the NAS device comes in. No matter if you're after a small 2-bay or 4-bay, we have found all the best NAS Black Friday deals online and brought them here.

NAS systems are more than just storage, they're a crucial tool for safeguarding creative assets, streamlining workflows, and providing remote access to files. These devices offer centralized and scalable storage, making it easy to manage vast libraries of photos and videos while protecting against data loss with RAID redundancy.

For those dealing with large files or collaborative projects, NAS devices ensure high-speed access, enhanced organization, and reliable backups. Top brands like Synology, QNAP, and Western Digital are offering significant discounts, making it an excellent opportunity to invest in a solution that provides both long-term security and efficient storage.

Best NAS Black Friday deals live now

Best NAS Brands to Watch This Black Friday

When it comes to NAS devices, a few standout brands consistently deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and innovation. Synology remains a top choice for its user-friendly DiskStation Manager (DSM) software and excellent apps for backup, media streaming, and collaboration. QNAP offers highly versatile devices with advanced hardware options, including HDMI outputs and powerful processors for heavy-duty tasks. Western Digital caters to users with plug-and-play solutions like My Cloud, perfect for home and small office use.

Additionally, Asustor and TerraMaster provide budget-friendly alternatives without sacrificing essential features. Keep an eye on these brands for significant Black Friday discounts.

NAS Alternatives

While NAS devices are excellent for centralized storage and data security, several alternatives might better suit your needs depending on your workflow and storage requirements. Cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and iCloud offer flexible, off-site storage with easy access from anywhere, making them ideal for those who prioritize remote collaboration or need seamless file sharing across devices.

For those who need more portable solutions, external hard drives and SSDs provide convenient, plug-and-play options for storing large amounts of data with fast transfer speeds. Additionally, USB flash drives are great for quick file access and transport, though they don’t offer the scalability of NAS. Each alternative has its pros and cons, so choosing the right one depends on your storage needs, security requirements, and budget.