DJI releases new wireless Mic Mini with a 48-hour battery life

DJI continues to have a stand-out year and just as all the attention fell on its Black Friday sale, the new Mic Mini launches. This compact yet powerful addition weighs a mere 10 grams, far less than the DJI Mic 2. The new mic with two transmitters, one receiver, and a charging case will set you back $169, however, the Mic on its own comes in at $59.

The Mic Mini delivers professional-grade performance for content creators while offering even greater comfort and discretion than the Mic 2. Designed with versatility in mind, the Mic Mini can be worn in multiple ways without stretching or weighing down clothing, ensuring a polished on-camera look.

Despite its small form, the Mic Mini boasts advanced two-level noise cancellation and ships with windscreens to tackle wind noise effectively. An automatic audio limiter prevents clipping by reducing input volume during loud recordings, while a receiver dial allows users to cycle through five gain levels with ease. These features combine to provide exceptional clarity in diverse environments.

The Mic Mini system includes two omnidirectional transmitters and one receiver, all housed in a charging case that offers up to 48 hours of extended use. A quick five-minute charge yields an hour of operation, while full charging times are just 100 minutes for the receiver and 90 minutes for the transmitters. The case also stores windscreens and mobile adapters, keeping everything organized and portable.

With a 400-meter wireless range and anti-interference technology, the Mic Mini is a robust tool for creators working in unpredictable settings. It supports dual-channel recording (mono or stereo), and users can separate or combine audio tracks from the transmitters. DJI’s Mimo app adds another layer of reliability by recording a safety track at six decibels lower than the primary track, guarding against distortion or clipping.

The Mic Mini seamlessly integrates with DJI’s Osmo Action 5 Pro, Osmo Action 4, Osmo Pocket 3, DJI Fly app, and DJI Neo drone, allowing direct connectivity without a receiver. It also supports Bluetooth pairing with smartphones and can connect to cameras, tablets, and computers using a 3.5mm TRS cable.