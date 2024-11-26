Leica’s new glossy black M11 and Noctilux-M 50mm F/1.2 ASPH are now available to pre order

The Leica Camera AG announced a new version of the M11 and Noctilux-M 50mm F/1.2 ASPH with glossy black paint. The new M11 and 50mm Noctilux is Leica’s way of celebrating its 70th anniversary. According to the company, the glossy black paint edition of the M11 and 50mm F/1.2 lens are the “purest and strongest expression of the classic Leica look.”

“These designs celebrate the timeless aesthetic and remarkably intricate craftsmanship that have set Leica apart for decades,” Leica said of the newly launched products.

Black versions of Leica cameras and lenses have been highly sought after by collectors ever since the company started in 1954 with the launch of the M3. The first Leica camera with an all-black paint finish was the Leica M3, released in 1962.

The glossy black M11 is quite different from the standard version of the rangefinder camera. While the controls remain in the same place, the top plate now sports an engraved Leica logo. The shutter release button has also changed from matte black to shiny silver. The control dials also feature a new cross-hatch knurling instead of the vertical ridges on the original version. Leica also removed the red logo from the front of the camera and replaced it with a black screw.

The internal components of the Leica M11 have not changed with the glossy black edition. The rangefinder uses the same full-frame 60MP BSI CMOS sensor with Triple Resolution Technology. At the rear is a 3.0” LCD screen and a 0.73x optical viewfinder.

Leica designed the glossy black Noctilux-M 50mm F/1.2 ASPH to be a “perfect visual match” for the new M11. “This design variant of the lens is based on the series model, which became famous for its high image quality and light intensity, as well as its unmistakable bokeh,” the German camera maker said.

The Noctilux-M 50mm comes with a glossy black round lens hood and front and rear lens caps. The distance scale on the glossy black lens has been changed to red from orange.