One of DJI’s best drones gets propelled into Black Friday spotlight as price hits rock bottom

If you are looking for a new drone, then Black Friday is the best time to pick one up. For a limited time, DJI is offering a 20% discount on the popular Air 3 over at Amazon, which is over $250 off. This bundle's remote (RC-N2) doesn't feature a screen, so you will need to use a smartphone as a monitor but the deal is still a standout one from DJI. The Air 3 standard bundle is also on sale for $879, which includes the RC-N2 remote, one Intelligent Flight battery, and a pair of extra propellers.

The DJI Air 3 uses two cameras - a wide-angle and a 3x medium telephoto. Both cameras use a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor that can shoot 4K60fps video and 48MP photos. Footage from the drone can be recorded in 10-bit D-Log M or 10-bit HLG color modes. The Air 3 also supports vertical shooting at 2.7K resolution and is optimized for sharing on social media platforms.

New and seasoned pilots will be confident in flying the Air 3 with its advanced omnidirectional obstacle detection system and APAS 5.0 technology. The O4 transmission system delivers a max range of 20km and a 1080p feed at 60fps. The Intelligent Flight battery provides 46 minutes of extended flight time, which is long enough to capture the beauty of any location.

As part of DJI's trusted lineup of reliable products, we anticipate stock will hold for now, but this special offer may not last long. Whether you're upgrading an older drone or adding something new to your collection, this aerial photography model is a purchase you won’t regret.