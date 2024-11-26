Save 52% on SanDisk Extreme Pro SDXC storage, plus a nice CFexpress Type B deal

52% off is a fantstic deal in anyone's book, particularly when it enables you to save $170 on a SanDisk 256GB UHS-II memory card in this tasty Black Friday deal. This camera SDXC card storage solution is a nice versatile option for most enthusiasts and semi-professionals handling 4K or 8K media, ideal for DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and camcorders (follow the links to Black Friday deals on all these products in case you're interested).

On the other hand, if you're looking for something more professional grade, capable of raw 8K video recording and fast burst photography, then the below offer on this SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card deal may be of more interest.

The SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II Memory Card and the SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B are both high-performance storage solutions, but they are designed for different use cases and technologies. We've summarised the main features of both of these cards in the table below to give you a comparison and help you decide which one is right for your needs.