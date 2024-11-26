Previous Story One of DJI’s best drones gets propelled into Black Friday spotlight as price hits rock bottom
Save 52% on SanDisk Extreme Pro SDXC storage, plus a nice CFexpress Type B deal

black friday memory card news photography sandisk sdxc storage

by IR Staff

posted Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 4:41 AM EST

52% off is a fantstic deal in anyone's book, particularly when it enables you to save $170 on a SanDisk 256GB UHS-II memory card in this tasty Black Friday deal. This camera SDXC card storage solution is a nice versatile option for most enthusiasts and semi-professionals handling 4K or 8K media, ideal for DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and camcorders (follow the links to Black Friday deals on all these products in case you're interested).

 

 

On the other hand, if you're looking for something more professional grade, capable of raw 8K video recording and fast burst photography, then the below offer on this SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card deal may be of more interest.

 

 

The SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II Memory Card and the SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B are both high-performance storage solutions, but they are designed for different use cases and technologies. We've summarised the main features of both of these cards in the table below to give you a comparison and help you decide which one is right for your needs.

Feature SanDisk 256GB SDXC UHS-II SanDisk 512GB CFexpress Type B
Capacity 256GB 512GB
Speed Up to 300 MB/s read, 260 MB/s write Up to 1700 MB/s read, 1400 MB/s write
Form Factor SDXC CFexpress Type B
Technology UHS-II PCIe Gen 3, NVMe
Compatibility Cameras with SDXC slots, backward compatible with UHS-I devices (at reduced speeds) High-end cameras supporting CFexpress Type B cards such as high-end DSLRs (e.g., Canon EOS-1D X Mark III, Nikon Z series)

 

 

