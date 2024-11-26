Shake your wallet, watch yourself: The 3 best Black Friday Apple Watch deals right now

We have three fine Black Friday Apple watch deals for you to look at below, including $70 off the latest Apple Watch Series 10 (in two different sizes), a renewed Apple Watch Series 9 deal for $62 off, and the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE (also available in two sizes) for $80-100 cheaper. Read on for all the details or take a gander at our full Apple Watch Black Friday deals hub.

The Apple Watch Series 10 offers several notable updates over its predeccesor, including an edge-to-edge microLED display, which improves brightness and clarity while contributing to a thinner, lighter design. It is powered by the S10 chip, delivering faster performance and improved energy efficiency, enabling all-day battery life even with frequent use. The watch has Double Tap, a gesture-based control system that allows users to navigate without touching the screen. Health monitoring capabilities are enhanced with advanced sensors for blood pressure measurement, more accurate heart rate tracking, and expanded sleep analysis. Running on watchOS 10, it features redesigned apps and widgets for improved usability. Built with water and dust resistance, the Series 10 is a durable and practical device for fitness tracking, health monitoring, and everyday use.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a more affordable option within Apple’s smartwatch lineup, offering key features in a lightweight and durable design. It includes the S8 chip, providing responsive performance and smooth operation for everyday tasks. While it lacks advanced health sensors like blood pressure monitoring, it still offers core tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and fitness tracking, making it a practical choice for general wellness and activity tracking.

The watch supports watchOS 10, giving users access to redesigned apps, widgets, and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. Its Retina display delivers clear visuals, although it does not include the always-on feature found in higher-end models. Built with water resistance, it is suitable for swimming and daily wear. Overall, the Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen balances functionality and value, making it a solid choice for users seeking essential smartwatch features without the premium price tag.

The Apple Watch Series 9 offers a balance of performance and features, making it a versatile smartwatch for everyday use. The S9 chip it's powered by brought improved speed, efficiency, and battery performance compared to the Series 8 and earlier. The Retina display is bright and clear, even if it's not quite as good as the microLED screen on the Series 10, featuring an always-on mode for easy access to information at a glance.

Health and fitness tracking remain key strengths, with heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, ECG capabilities, and sleep analysis included. The Series 9 also introduced Double Tap (as discussed above with the Series 10) and supports watchOS 10, which brings updated apps and widgets. With water and dust resistance, it is durable enough for swimming and outdoor activities. The Apple Watch Series 9 provides a robust set of features for those seeking a well-rounded, reliable smartwatch.