The three best Garmin Black Friday deals we’ve seen: Tactix, Fenix & Fenix Pro

We have not one, not two, but three fantastic Garmin Black Friday deals for your today, each offering more premium features than the last, and all available for hundreds of dollars off the asking price. Originally specializing in GNSS/GPS technology, the company has expanded into smartwatches and wearable fitness trackers over the last couple of decades, and has taken increasing market share from Apple (see our Black Friday Apple Watch deals page for more offers on these). Whereas Apple prioritises sleek aesthetics, Garmin makes highly rugged, durable watches that are ideal for adventurous types who are out in the elements.

The Garmin Fenix 7 is a robust, multisport GPS smartwatch designed for adventurers and athletes who demand top-tier performance. Its durable build features a stainless steel or titanium bezel and a scratch-resistant display, making it suitable for outdoor activities in rugged environments. Equipped with advanced GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems, the Fenix 7 ensures precise tracking for activities like hiking, trail running, or cycling, even in challenging terrains.

One standout feature is its extensive activity tracking capabilities, offering over 30 preloaded sports modes, including swimming, skiing, and golfing. The Fenix 7 also supports advanced health metrics, such as heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels, sleep tracking, and stress analysis. With a battery life of up to 18 days in smartwatch mode and extended performance with solar charging (on select models), it’s an ideal companion for long expeditions.

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro builds on the strengths of the standard Fenix 7, introducing additional features for serious adventurers and athletes. A key enhancement is the inclusion of advanced mapping and navigation tools, such as detailed topographic maps, ski maps, and improved route-planning features, making it perfect for those exploring uncharted territories.

Another upgrade is the enhanced solar charging capabilities, which extend battery life even further, ensuring reliability during multi-day trips. The Fenix 7 Pro also includes a higher-performance optical heart rate sensor for more accurate health monitoring. The Pro model often features additional premium materials, such as sapphire glass and titanium, increasing durability and style. It’s a top choice for outdoor enthusiasts looking for cutting-edge features in a rugged package.

The Garmin Tactix 7 Pro Ballistics Edition is a specialized smartwatch tailored for tactical professionals, hunters, and marksmen. Building on the foundation of the Fenix 7 Pro, it incorporates Applied Ballistics software, allowing users to calculate long-range shooting solutions with precision. This makes it a game-changer for those requiring accurate ballistic data in the field.

In addition to advanced ballistics, the Tactix 7 Pro features night vision compatibility, stealth mode, and dual-position GPS formatting, catering to military and tactical operations. Its rugged design includes a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, black DLC-coated bezel, and reinforced casing for durability in extreme environments. With robust navigation tools, solar charging, and a range of fitness and health tracking features, the Tactix 7 Pro Ballistics Edition is an unparalleled tool for both tactical missions and outdoor adventures.