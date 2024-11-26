This Samyang 135mm F1.8 AF lens deal comes into focus for Black Friday

Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Samyang 135mm F/1.8 AF full-frame lens for Black Friday. The Samyang 135mm F/1.8 AF was released in early 2022 and is available only for the Sony E mount. This fast telephoto prime offers excellent image quality, superb bokeh, and responsive AF, and costs just a fraction of the native Sony FE 135mm F/1.8 GM. This lens inherits a lot of its optical design from the popular Samyang 135mm F/2.0 manual focus lens and gives it the convenience of having an autofocus system.

Image quality is at the heart of the 135mm AF with 13 elements in 11 groups. The lens features one ultra-precision aspherical element, two high-refractive lenses, and three extra low-dispersion elements to produce clear image quality and reduce chromatic aberrations. The large diameter aperture of F/1.8 provides a smooth background blur and separates the subject from the surroundings with a shallow depth of field.

The AF system on the Samyang 135mm F/1.8 AF is fast and quiet, perfect for shooting stills and video. The lens features a Linear STM (stepping motor), delivering responsive and accurate AF performance. The optical design also minimizes focus breathing, which is especially good for video work.

A customizable Focus Hold button can be used to lock the AF to a certain distance or can be changed in the camera body to activate other features like Eye AF. A custom switch can be programmed to your own preference using the Lens Station app. Lastly, the lens features a Focus Range Limiter Switch that can be set to limit the focusing distance depending on the needs of the photographer.

The Samyang 135mm F/1.8 AF has excellent build quality. The lens features weather sealing, which protects against light rain, snow, and dust. A micro-patterned rubber focus ring helps improve the grip when shooting with gloves or in wet conditions.