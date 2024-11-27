Black Friday Alienware laptop deals: perfect for creatives & gamers alike

Black Friday Alienware laptop deals are the best opportunity you'll get all year to pick up substantial savings on what are after all, very pricey products. If you can pick up one for the kind of prices we'll be listing below however, then you will be taking home one of the best made, nicest looking, most powerful laptops in the game, with the power to demolish any rendering workflow or game you throw at it, plus a sublime, color-accurate screen that's just as good for doing creative work as it is for gaming on. Specifically we've got deals on the Alienware X16 R2 and the Alienware M18 R2, with two different loadouts of each. So let's take a look!

The Alienware X16 R2 is a premium gaming laptop that's also specifically designed to be usable as a slimline, elegant productivity machine similar to the MacBook Pro and the like. This 2024 model features Intel's new Core Ultra processors, offering enhanced multitasking and AI processing power, alongside powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs which come with all the benefits of DLSS, Frame Generation, and Ray-Tracing. The laptop's 240Hz QHD+ display provides a vibrant, fast-refresh visual experience ideal for competitive gaming and creative tasks, with high color accuracy and effectively 100% coverage of the sRGB and DCI-P3 color spaces.

In terms of design, the X16 R2 adopts Alienware's Legend 3 aesthetics, emphasizing premium materials like aluminum, magnesium alloy, and steel, complemented by customizable RGB lighting. Despite its relatively thin 18.6mm profile, the laptop maintains robust build quality. Notably, it offers a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard option for tactile feedback, alongside a customizable RGB touchpad (which looks very nice). Its high-speed display and durable construction make it a strong contender for gamers and professionals alike

The Alienware M18 R2 is more geared towards being a pure powerhouse gaming laptop, however the high color accuracy and 100% sRGB/c.99% DCI-P3 gamut coverage, not the mention the hugely powerful Intel 14th-gen HX processors make it a fantastic machine for video editing and color accurate work. Once again the NVIDIA RTX 40-series graphics mean it excels in demanding workloads and modern games. Its massive 18-inch QHD+ display gives even more real estate than the X16 R2 for when you've got multiple windows open, and for gaming it offers a solid 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Both the memory and the storage can be upgraded on this model: up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and supporting up to four M.2 SSDs.

Like the X16 R2 there's a mechanical keyboard option developed with Cherry MX, though not every model comes with this. Even if yours doesn't the standard membrane keyboard is perfectly fine too. Finally, the laptop’s 1080p IR webcam supports Windows Hello for secure logins.