The three best Black Friday wireless Microphone deals

These are the perfect accompaniment for any amateur or professional videographer looking to capture audio from their subjects and would pair very nicely with the many other offers we've seen this November on our Black Friday camera deals hub, camcorder deals, camera lens deals, lighting deals, and tripod deals pages.

The RØDE Wireless GO II is a compact and highly versatile dual-channel wireless microphone system designed for a variety of content creation needs, such as filmmaking, interviews, and live streaming. It includes two transmitters with built-in omnidirectional microphones that can also connect to external lavalier mics, offering flexibility for different recording setups. The system's receiver connects seamlessly to cameras, computers, and mobile devices via analog (3.5mm TRS) and digital (USB-C) outputs, making it compatible across platforms.

Key features include a 2.4GHz Series IV digital transmission system with 128-bit encryption, ensuring clear and reliable audio even in crowded RF environments. It boasts a range of up to 200 meters (line of sight) and has onboard recording capabilities with over 40 hours of internal memory, offering a safety backup. The rechargeable batteries provide up to 7 hours of operation. Additionally, it includes advanced features like flexible gain control and a safety channel to protect against audio clipping during unpredictable volume changes​

This bundle also includes two Turnstile Audio Lavalier microphones, further enhancing the recording setup for professional-quality sound in interviews or other applications. The system's portability and intuitive design make it an excellent choice for on-the-go creators

The Shure MoveMic Two Kit is a versatile wireless lavalier microphone system designed for high-quality audio capture across a range of devices, including DSLR cameras, iPhones, Android smartphones, Macs, and PCs. This system features two Bluetooth-enabled clip-on microphones with omnidirectional pickup patterns, ensuring consistent audio capture for interviews, vlogging, or other content creation needs. The microphones prioritize audio input for reliable, broadcast-quality sound and can also operate at high RF power for extended range in challenging environments.

With a battery life of up to 24 hours, supported by the included charging case, the MoveMic is ideal for extended recording sessions. It connects seamlessly via Bluetooth to mobile devices using Shure’s MOTIV Video or Audio apps or via a dedicated receiver for additional compatibility with cameras and third-party apps. The system supports a wireless range of up to 30 meters and offers user-friendly features like automatic pairing and a lightweight, portable design. It is IPX4-rated for resistance against splashes, making it suitable for on-the-go use in diverse conditions.

The Godox MoveLink II M2 is a versatile wireless lavalier microphone system designed for content creators, including vloggers, interviewers, and mobile journalists. The system includes two clip-on transmitters with built-in omnidirectional microphones, a dual-channel receiver, two lavalier microphones, and a portable charging case. Operating on 2.4GHz frequency-hopping technology, it delivers clear audio with minimal interference over a range of up to 100 meters (328 feet), making it ideal for outdoor and dynamic recording scenarios.

The transmitters are lightweight, feature onboard noise reduction, and offer up to 10 hours of battery life. The receiver supports mono and stereo output modes, real-time monitoring through a 3.5mm headphone jack, and runs for up to 8 hours per charge. The system’s compact charging case ensures convenient storage and recharging, while included TRS and TRRS cables make it compatible with smartphones, cameras, and other recording devices. It’s a cost-effective choice for achieving professional audio quality on the go.