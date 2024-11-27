DJI jumps into action for Black Friday, slashing the Osmo 4 camera bundle by 30%

Amazon has a lot of great deals on DJI products this Black Friday. One of the standout products that we are looking at is the DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo which is currently just $209, a 30% saving.

For a fraction of the original price, you will get the Osmo Action 4 camera, a horizontal-vertical protective frame, a quick-release adapter mount, a lens hood, and an anti-slip pad. The package also includes a USB-C cable, locking screws, adhesive base, and a DJI logo sticker. The protective frame and magnetic quick-release help you switch seamlessly from shooting in horizontal to vertical orientations.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a very formidable action camera capable of recording 4K/120fps video and 10MP stills thanks to its 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor. The large maximum aperture of F/2.8 helps the action camera record stunning images in low-light environments. Footage from the Action 4 can be recorded in 10-bit D-Log M or Color Performance mode, giving you flexibility in post-processing.

Dual Full-Color touchscreens on the action camera help you get the perfect angle for your adventure shots. HorizonSteady and RockSteady image stabilization technologies keep footage stable and level no matter how intense the action gets. The Action 4 also features Pre-Recording and Highlight to ensure all the key moments get captured.

The Osmo Action 4 is waterproof and rated to depths of 18 meters without the optional case. Purchasing the waterproof case allows you to take the action camera to depths of 60m, perfect for recreational diving adventures. The camera can also operate for up to 2.5 hours in extreme freezing temperatures of -20°C. It can also take a beating thanks to its rugged design and drop resistance.

You can also directly connect the DJI Mic 2 transmitter to Osmo Action 4 to ensure high-quality audio for vlogs and livestreams. The action camera also uses the DJI Mimo app to edit videos while on the go. Even with the release of the DJI Osmo Action 5, the Action 4 still holds its own in terms of features and functionality. It is a great pick-up considering its ultra-low price point and included accessories.