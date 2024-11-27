Leaked images of the Insta360 Flow 2 make a surprise appearance

Insta360’s Flow gimbal was well-liked, the 4-in-1 gadget features a competent stabilizer and decent tracking capabilities but it wasn’t without its flaws. A sequel could address some of the major limitations, such as range of motion but all we have to go off for now are some leaked stills.

Source: @Quadro_News

Known leaker Igor Bogdanov shared what appears to be the first images of the new gimbal and It looks as though the Flow 2 will feature “DocKit,” native tracking with the iPhone that was reserved for the predecessor's Pro variant. This could mean they are doing away with the Pro line and focusing on producing an altogether better gimbal.

The current Flow was priced similarly to DJI’s Osmo 6, which many felt was generally a better product. We can see a control dial on the images of the Flow 2, something similar to that of the Flow Pro. The images also potentially show Insta360 has addressed the range of motion issues and limitations of the original but take this with a pinch of salt until the product is officially announced.

While it wasn’t perfect, the Flow is still a reasonably good gimbal and it is currently on sale directly through Insta360. That being said, the DJI Osmo 6 has also gone on sale, dropping its price down below $90 for Black Friday. This deal also comes with a quick-release magnetic phone clamp, a built-in extension rod, and a little bag.