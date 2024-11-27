Only pay 1 cent upfront on these iPhone 16 & 16 Pro plan Black Friday deals

The boyos at Boost Mobile are offering either an iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro for $0.01 if you sign up to an unlimited data and calls plan with them. The offer requires you to commit to a 36 month contract with a payment of $65.00/$78.89 per month (depending on if you go for the standard iPhone 16 or the Pro variant) which pays for your call plan and data, and also goes towards credit for you to pay off the handset itself. You are also eligable to upgrade your phone every year should you wish to the newer model, with your payed credit being carried over. For the full details, we recommend you have a thorough read of the Terms and Conditions on the page. Simply click the links below and have a gander.

If you're looking to instead buy your handset outright, then you also might prefer some of these trade-on offers from Best Buy, if you've got an existing handset that's eligable, which come as part of a contract deal with AT&T or Verizon:

The iPhone 16 lineup introduces several key enhancements across all models, focusing on performance, usability, and photography. The standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus benefit from the new A18 chip, offering up to 30% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU performance than the previous generation. This upgrade powers on-device AI features, enhancing Siri's capabilities. Both models also feature improved battery life, a sleeker camera design, and maintain the vibrant displays of their predecessors.

The Pro models, iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, feature significant advancements. Both adopt the A18 Pro chip, which enhances processing efficiency and supports new camera capabilities, such as 48MP ultra-wide sensors and 4K Dolby Vision video recording at 120FPS. The Pro Max also boasts a larger 6.9-inch screen and enhanced battery life, offering up to 33 hours of video playback, while the Pro increases to 6.3 inches. A new Camera Control button streamlines photography tasks with versatile touch and swipe functionality.

Overall, the iPhone 16 series combines incremental design refinements, cutting-edge AI, and hardware improvements, making it a strong upgrade for power users and photography enthusiasts alike.