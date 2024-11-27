Sony’s FX30 Super 35 camera hits a CINE-tillatingly low price for Black Friday

As we approach the end of November, Black Friday camera deals have gone live from several major retailers already. Today, we have spotted a great deal on the Sony FX30 cinema camera, which is currently under $1,600 for the base and under $2000 for the XLR handle unit.

Sony’s dedicated cinema camera is equipped with a 20.1MP Exmore R ASP-C (Super 35 format) image sensor, which can record 4K video with up to 120 fps. The sensor is matched with the fast and powerful BIONZ XR image processor. The camera can capture over 14 stops of dynamic range and features Dual Base ISO architecture to enhance low-light performance.

The FX30 uses Sony’s S-Cinetone profile to achieve a cinematic look straight out of the camera. It also features Flexible ISO, Cine EI Quick, and Cine EI Log shooting modes for optimized image quality. Users can also apply LUTs when previewing footage from the LCD and automatically adding them to clips or HDMI output.

The Autofocusing system on the FX30 uses 495 AF points and covers 97% of the sensor. The camera supports Real-Time Eye AF and Tracking technology. The FX30 has a cool feature called “Focus Map” which helps visualize the depth of field in a given scene. Selected Sony lenses also support a new feature called Breathing Compensation.

The FX30 does not have an EVF and relies solely on the 3-inch LCD. The rear display can be tilted in any direction, giving users the flexibility to record high and low angles. The camera also has in-body image stabilization, which helps deliver stable footage when walking or panning.

The optional XLR Handle Unit gives flexibility to anyone looking for better audio without breaking the bank. The handle has two full-sized XLR inputs with integrated TRS connectors. When purchased separately, the XLR Handle Unit is priced at $430, making the bundle a great deal.

Alternatively, you can purchase the FX30 with the 15mm F/1.4 G lens. This fast prime lens is compact and lightweight, which is a perfect match for the FX30. The lens delivers outstanding image quality, a large F/1.4 aperture, and fast, precise, and accurate AF for video work. The lens is currently listed at $648 when purchased separately.