35% off the perfect portable SSD deal from SanDisk

If you're looking for the perfect mobile storage drive, then this portable SSD deal from SanDisk is a great choice, and will save you $70. The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD offers a rugged storage solution designed for both professionals and casual users with fast upload and download speeds alongside the ample storage space. Those in the market for a camera deal this Black Friday should strongly consider this for portable storage to take with them whilst on shooots in the great outdoors, or for supplementary storage for those looking for laptop deal. In fact, so well designed is it for this purpose that it recieved the 'Product Design Award' from reddot back in 2021 - high praise indeed!

Transfer speeds & connectivity

With read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s, the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable ensures fast data transfers for large files, making it ideal for photographers, videographers, and content creators. The SSD connects via an included USB-C to USB-C cable but is also compatible with USB-A devices through an included USB-C to USB-A adapter.

Portability & durability

The drive features IP65-rated water and dust resistance, drop protection from up to three meters, and a durable silicone exterior, providing reliability in demanding environments. A carabiner loop makes it easy to attach to bags or belts for portability.

Security & warranty

For added security, the SSD includes 256-bit AES hardware encryption to protect your data. Additionally, you get a 5-year limited warranty for additional piece of mind, which is a testament to the robust design and confidence that SanDisk have in the longevity of the drive.