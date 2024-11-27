You won’t flipping believe it, Samsung’s Z Flip 6 just dropped below $900 for Black Friday

Looking for a new Android smartphone? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a massive 18% discount for Black Friday. The 256GB version is currently priced at $899, a $200 drop from its original price of $1,099. For more storage, the 512GB model is listed for $968, a 21% markdown from the list price of $1,219.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best clamshell foldable phones on the market today. The Z Flip 6 stands out from the pack with its classy design, excellent performance, and amazing camera. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. The Z Flip 6 also has a smaller 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen for quick access.

At the heart of the clamshell smartphone is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with 8GB of RAM, delivering fast performance for gaming and other demanding tasks. The Z Flip 6 is powered by a 3700mAh dual battery that supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging for quick top-ups. You can also use the Wireless PowerShare to charge compatible devices like the Galaxy Buds directly from your phone.

A key feature of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is its powerful camera system. The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. With the ProVisual Engine, the camera delivers sharp and stunning images even in low light conditions. Additionally, the Z Flip 6 has a 10MP front camera for self-portraits and video calls.

Despite its clamshell design, the Z Flip 6 has an IPX8 water resistance rating, meaning it can be exposed to water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. The Armor Aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protect the smartphone from minor bumps and drops.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a great phone for anyone looking for a stylish and compact phone that delivers excellent performance and takes stunning photos. We recommend getting the 512GB version of this smartphone as you will fill up the internal memory quickly with those 50MP photos.