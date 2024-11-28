This Matterport 3D Lidar Camera kit deal will save you over $1,200

If you're looking for a Black Friday 3D Lidar camera deal then we've got just the offer for you: 20% off this top-of-the-line Matterport Pro3 Performance Kit with the camera and all the neccessary accessories.

The Matterport Pro3 Performance Kit is a cutting-edge tool for creating highly detailed and immersive 3D digital twins. Powered by advanced LiDAR technology, the Pro3 captures precise 3D measurements with an impressive range of up to 100 meters and an accuracy of ±20mm at 10 meters. Its 20MP custom sensor with a 12-element lens ensures exceptional image quality, producing vibrant and lifelike colors. This camera is designed for versatility, capable of operating both indoors and outdoors, even in challenging lighting conditions, including direct sunlight. It captures data rapidly, completing scans in under 20 seconds per sweep, which accelerates project timelines significantly. If you're after something a bit more conventional, then do check out our Black Friday camera deals and Black Friday camera lens deals hub pages as well.

We assume most of you who clicked on this page will know what a 3D Digital Twin is, but if not, it refers to a virtual representation of a physical space, object, or system, created using precise 3D data captured by tools like the Matterport Pro3. These digital twins replicate real-world environments in a highly detailed, interactive format, allowing users to explore, analyze, and manipulate the virtual model as if they were interacting with the physical counterpart. In practical terms, a 3D digital twin can be used for a variety of purposes. For instance, in real estate, it allows prospective buyers to take immersive virtual tours of properties. In construction and facilities management, it provides a comprehensive digital blueprint for planning renovations, tracking equipment placements, or identifying maintenance needs. These models are not just static; they can include additional data layers, such as metadata tags, to provide context about specific components, like the condition or operational status of equipment.

What do you get included in this Matterport Pro3 Performance Kit deal?

Within this Matterport Pro3 Performance Kit deal you get the following items (which you can see in the image above):

Matterport Pro3 3D Camera

This is the centerpiece of the kit, equipped with LiDAR technology to capture detailed 3D scans of spaces with a range of up to 100 meters and an accuracy of ±20mm. It also features a 20MP camera with a 12-element lens for capturing high-resolution, color-accurate images. The camera is lightweight and built for both indoor and outdoor use, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Swappable Batteries

The kit includes two rechargeable, swappable batteries, providing flexibility for extended scanning sessions without interruptions. Each battery is designed for long-lasting performance, ensuring the camera remains operational over lengthy projects.

Battery Charging Kit

A charging dock is included to recharge the batteries efficiently. This ensures that you can always have a battery ready to go, minimizing downtime during large-scale scanning tasks.

Quick-Release Tripod Mount

This mount allows for quick and secure attachment of the camera to a tripod. It’s engineered to streamline setup and teardown, saving valuable time on site.

Tripod

A sturdy tripod is provided to ensure stability during scanning. Its adjustable height and robust build accommodate various environments and surfaces, ensuring consistent results.

Wheeled Dolly

The dolly is an optional mobility accessory, enabling smooth movement of the tripod-mounted camera across larger spaces like offices, warehouses, or event venues. It’s especially useful for reducing operator fatigue during extensive scans.

Hard Protective Case

A custom-molded hard case ensures the safe storage and transport of the camera and its accessories. The case is durable and designed to withstand travel and field use, protecting the gear from impacts, dust, and moisture.

Two Door Stops

These practical tools help keep doors open during scans, facilitating uninterrupted movement between rooms and ensuring the camera has clear visibility for capturing accurate spatial data.