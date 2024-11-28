Two unmissable 7artisans lens kit deals drop to lowest ever prices for Black Friday

Both of these Black Friday 7artisans lens kit deals offer the chance to save hundreds on what are pricey pieces of kit. Either of these lens sets would be perfect for professional filmmakers using full-frame mirrorless cameras, though both offer different advantages, so make sure to have a read below to see which is right for your needs.

7artisans lenses are known for their affordable yet high-quality options, catering to photographers and videographers looking for manual-focus lenses with solid optical performance. Their product range includes prime lenses for both photography and cinema. Designed with durability in mind, they feature robust metal constructions and precise controls, appealing to professionals and hobbyists alike. These lenses are compatible with a wide variety of mounts, including Sony E, Canon RF, Fujifilm X, and Micro Four Thirds, ensuring flexibility across multiple camera systems.

The Vision series in particular is optimized for seamless use in professional settings. All lenses share a uniform focus and iris gear position, speeding up lens swaps without requiring adjustments to follow focus units or iris motors. Features like a 270° focus throw allow for precise focusing, and the click-less aperture ring ensures smooth transitions during dynamic lighting changes. Additionally, the 90mm front diameter supports standard matte boxes, while an 82mm filter thread allows direct attachment of filters.

The 7artisans Vision T1.05 Cine Lens Set, features three different lenses with 25mm, 35mm, and 50mm focal lengths - especially suited for dynamic shooting styles that require wide-angle and mid-range coverage. These lenses boast an ultra-fast T1.05 aperture, enabling exceptional low-light performance and stunning bokeh with natural, soft highlights. They are ideal for filmmakers needing maximum control over exposure and creative focus in dim environments.

The 7artisans 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm T2.0 Spectrum Cine Lens Set is a slightly more flexible and cost-effective option for filmmakers. The T2.0 set, while still bright, is slightly less specialized for extreme low-light conditions but maintains good light-gathering capability, making it versatile for a broader range of lighting scenarios​. The focal length of the lenses leans more towards standard to telephoto perspectives, offering options for tighter framing, portraits, and close-up shots with a compressed field of view.