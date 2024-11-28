SmallRig, big deals - professional grade camera accessories this Black Friday

Below are the eight best SmallRig deals we've seen so far this Black Friday sales period. This is not an exhaustive list, so if you're looking for something specific we recommend you take a look on Amazon as their are many live currently. SmallRig are a very popular brand amongs videographers, camera operators, and filmmakers thanks to their professional-grade gear that's available at an affordable price. In the Black Friday sales, their products are even more afforable, giving you the perfect opportunity to build out your kit. Cast your eyes below for these sumptuous savings, and do be sure to also check out our main camera deals, lighting deals, tripod deals, and camera lens deals hubs this November-December.

SmallRig lighting, tripods, camera mounts & battery deals at low prices

Below we've gone into a bit more detail about each of these products, to help you decide if they're the right pick fo you. Once you've made your mind up we suggest you act fast, as stock may run out on the best deals!

The SMALLRIG V Mount Battery VB155 is a high-capacity power solution designed for professionals in film and video production. With an impressive 155Wh (watt-hour) capacity and a robust 10,500mAh rating, it provides extended runtime for cameras, monitors, lights, and other filmmaking equipment. Its compact, lightweight design makes it highly portable, while the V-mount interface ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices. The VB155 features multiple output options, including USB-A, USB-C, and D-Tap ports, offering versatility for powering accessories and charging devices. Its intelligent protection system safeguards against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits, ensuring reliability and durability during demanding shoots. This battery is an ideal choice for creators seeking dependable and long-lasting power.

The SmallRig Universal Phone Cage is a versatile smartphone video rig kit designed for creators who want to elevate their mobile filmmaking and photography. Featuring an adjustable design, it accommodates a wide range of smartphone sizes, making it universally compatible. The cage is equipped with dual ergonomic handles that provide a comfortable and secure grip, enhancing stability for smoother shots. Multiple 1/4"-20 threads and cold shoe mounts allow for easy attachment of accessories like microphones, LED lights, and tripods, enabling a fully customizable setup. Built with durable aluminum alloy, it ensures reliable performance while remaining lightweight. Ideal for vloggers, content creators, and mobile filmmakers, this rig is the perfect tool for achieving professional-quality video and photo results with a smartphone.

The SmallRig P96 LED Video Light is a compact and portable lighting solution tailored for photographers, videographers, and content creators. Delivering up to 800 lux at 0.5 meters, this light provides soft, adjustable illumination to enhance your shots in various settings. With 96 high-quality LED beads, it offers a wide color temperature range from 2700K to 6500K, allowing for versatile lighting effects. The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 105 minutes of continuous use at maximum brightness, making it ideal for on-the-go projects. Its lightweight, pocket-sized design ensures easy transport, while the included 1/4"-20 thread allows for secure mounting on cameras, tripods, or other rigs. Durable and user-friendly, the P96 is an essential tool for achieving professional lighting in any creative project.

The SmallRig V-Mount Battery Plate with Dual Quick Release Plate for Arca-Swiss is a versatile power solution for filmmakers and content creators. Designed for seamless integration, it features a V-lock mounting system compatible with most V-mount batteries, providing reliable power to cameras, monitors, and other accessories. The dual quick-release plates support Arca-Swiss standards, enabling easy attachment and removal for fast, efficient setup changes. Its compact design includes multiple DC output options and a USB port, offering flexibility for powering various devices. Built with durable aluminum alloy, the plate is lightweight yet robust, ensuring long-lasting performance. Ideal for dynamic workflows, this battery plate streamlines power management while maintaining a secure and stable setup.

The SmallRig AD-120 FreeBlazer Counterbalance Carbon Fiber Video Tripod Kit is a premium support system designed for professional videographers and filmmakers. Constructed with lightweight yet durable carbon fiber, this tripod offers a perfect balance of portability and strength, supporting payloads of up to 8kg. Its counterbalance system ensures smooth, precise panning and tilting for fluid video movements, ideal for dynamic shooting scenarios. The tripod features an adjustable height range and a quick-release system, making setup and adjustments effortless. Equipped with a 75mm bowl head and detachable mid-level spreader, it provides excellent stability on uneven terrain. Whether shooting in a studio or outdoors, the FreeBlazer is engineered to deliver reliable performance for capturing high-quality footage.

The SMALLRIG RC 220B Pro is a powerful 220W COB (Chip on Board) video light designed for professional filmmakers, photographers, and content creators. Offering a bi-color temperature range of 2700K to 6500K, it provides versatile lighting to suit various shooting environments and creative needs. With an impressive output of up to 84,500 lux at 1 meter with a reflector, it delivers bright, consistent illumination ideal for studio or on-location shoots. The RC 220B Pro supports precise dimming from 0% to 100% and includes multiple lighting effects to enhance creative storytelling. Its durable yet lightweight design features efficient heat dissipation for extended use, and compatibility with standard Bowens mounts allows for a wide range of modifiers. Perfect for both beginners and professionals, this light ensures exceptional quality and flexibility in any setup.

The SmallRig RC 120D is a compact yet powerful 120W COB LED video light designed for creators seeking reliable daylight-balanced lighting. With a color temperature of 5600K, it provides natural, crisp illumination ideal for video production, photography, and live streaming. The RC 120D delivers an impressive output of up to 62,600 lux at 1 meter with a standard reflector, ensuring bright and consistent performance. Its stepless dimming from 0% to 100% offers precise control, while its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to transport and set up. Compatible with Bowens mount accessories, it allows for versatile lighting modification to suit various creative needs. Engineered for durability and efficiency, this light is perfect for achieving professional results in any setting.

The SmallRig Cage Kit for A7R V, A7 IV, and A7S III is a comprehensive solution designed to enhance the functionality and handling of Sony Alpha cameras. The cage provides full-frame protection while maintaining access to all ports and controls, with integrated 1/4"-20 threads, NATO rails, and cold shoe mounts for versatile accessory mounting. It includes a comfortable top handle and ergonomic side handgrip, offering improved stability for handheld shooting. The kit also features a dedicated HDMI cable clamp to secure connections and prevent accidental disconnections during recording. Constructed from durable aluminum alloy, the cage ensures lightweight yet robust performance, making it an ideal choice for professional filmmakers and photographers seeking enhanced versatility and protection for their gear.