Save hundreds on the newest M4 iPad Pro 2024 model this Black Friday

Too our mild surprise, Black Friday iPad Pro M4 deals are live! Although the product has only recently released, you can now pick up the 13-inch iPad Pro with M4 chip for $200 off or the 11-inch model for $100 off too. Additional Black Friday deals on iPad models are also available as well if you're interested, along with MacBook, iMac, and Mac Mini offers.

13-inch & 11-inch iPad Pro M4 deals

The 2024 M4 iPad Pro introduces significant improvements, including the much-anticipated OLED display for both the 11-inch and 13-inch models. This new display technology offers a remarkable enhancement in brightness, with a peak of 1,600 nits for HDR content, creating more vibrant colors and smoother motion compared to the older Mini LED models. Additionally, the device boasts the powerful new M4 chip, providing a substantial leap in performance, which allows it to handle intensive tasks such as photo editing, 3D rendering, and high-resolution video editing with ease​.

One of the standout features of the M4 iPad Pro is its improved Apple Pencil Pro compatibility, with new functionalities like a built-in gyroscope for automatic adjustments of line thickness, as well as a hover feature that gives a preview of drawing strokes. The Magic Keyboard has also been upgraded with a full row of function keys, enhancing productivity. Despite a few display quirks, like potential issues with blue highlights in HDR content, the M4 iPad Pro represents a significant step forward, especially for professional creatives.

Other iPad deals that might tickle your fancy

If you don't neccessarily need the latest and greatest iPad and are looking for something a tad more affordable then cast your eyes below for the best of the rest offers available across a number of different retailers. We've even got a nice 26% off deal on the 10th gen iPad (10.9").