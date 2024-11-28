No need to Google it, here are the best Pixel phone Black Friday deals available

Black Friday deals have been live on Amazon for a week now, which appears to be the new default from the retail giant. Smartphones have seen quite an impressive array of discounts this year, with flagships from some of the best manufacturers all receiving heavy reductions. Google’s Pixel phones are one of those, with the Pixel 9 Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold all dropping to their lowest-ever prices.

While many hold out for the official Black Friday day itself, you should know that these are the actual deals and you are only risking an item you want going out of stock by waiting.

Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pro XL, & Pro Fold hit lowest prices ever

While not every size Google Pixel Pro 9 is featured with the “Black Friday deal” tag, it appears almost every model is discounted heavily for a limited time. We are only going to highlight the very best deals for the event but it is worth checking out a large size model if that is something you need. It is also worth pointing out that these are all brand-new, unlocked units.

At just $799, down from $999, this device offers incredible value. Powered by Google's Gemini AI, the Pixel 9 Pro boasts cutting-edge features like a triple rear camera system capable of 8K video recording and Night Sight for low-light photography. The 6.3-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers a smooth, vibrant viewing experience. Unlocked for all carriers, this phone is ideal for users who value flexibility and compatibility.

Now discounted to $849 from $1,099 as part of a Black Friday deal, it’s a great opportunity to grab this flagship device. With a large 6.8-inch Super Actua display offering a stunning 120Hz refresh rate, it’s perfect for streaming, gaming, and browsing. Its triple rear camera system, enhanced by Google’s Gemini AI, captures stunning photos and videos, including 8K video with Video Boost and sharp low-light shots using Night Sight. Unlocked for all major carriers, it offers flexibility for users to choose their preferred network.

Now available for $1,499, down from $1,799 for Black Friday, this premium device combines sleek aesthetics with powerful functionality. Its foldable 6.3-inch display offers versatility, allowing for hands-free video calls or tripod-free astrophotography in tabletop mode. Powered by Google’s Gemini AI, it enhances every aspect of use, from photography to multitasking. The advanced triple rear camera captures stunning selfies and group shots, while the inclusion of a complimentary year of Gemini Advanced AI features adds exceptional value. Unlocked for all major carriers, it ensures ultimate flexibility.

Google’s Pixel 8a is also on sale for Black Friday

For an even more affordable, yet still powerful smartphone - Google’s previous generation is also discounted. This unit is unlocked, and available in multiple colors and two different sizes, however, this is the better deal of the lot.

The Google Pixel 8a is one of the most popular budget smartphones that take top-notch photos. It has a dual camera arrangement with a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide. Photos taken with the 8a are virtually identical to those of the more expensive Google Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel Camera also has some AI editing tricks with the Google Photo app, like the Magic Eraser and Magic Editor. The rear camera array is paired with a 13MP camera on the front.

Being a budget smartphone doesn’t mean the Pixel 8a can’t deliver amazing performance. At the heart of the 8a is the same Google Tensor G3 chip found on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The 8a has 8GB of RAM, more than enough for multitasking and running complex apps. Android smartphones using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or later and the recent iPhones will beat the Pixel 8a’s Tensor G3 in benchmarks but the difference in performance is hardly noticeable in real-world applications.

The Pixel 8a has ample screen real estate with its 6.1-inch OLED display, which has 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The display has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.