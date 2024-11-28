Put the Thanksgiving turkey down, DJI just slashed the price of the Mavic 3 drone for Black Friday

Black Friday drone deals have been live for a week now on Amazon. DJI is everyone's go-to but when you factor in the remote controller, extra batteries, and other nice-to-haves, things can get expensive. Not to worry, the latest offers give anyone looking to upgrade or get into the hobby an ideal opportunity to save big.

Right now, DJI is offering an incredible 26% discount on the Mavic 3 Fly More Combo at Amazon, bringing the price down to $1,798.95 from its usual $2,422.99. This bundle is now at its lowest-ever price, so do not be fooled by the lack of a “Black Friday” label. This comes packed with everything you need to take your aerial photography and videography to the next level, including two extra batteries, a charging hub, low-noise propellers, and a premium carrying bag.

The DJI Mavic 3 stands out with its exceptional 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad Camera, delivering professional-grade imaging. It offers an impressive 12.8-stop dynamic range, ensuring greater detail in highlights and shadows. Whether you’re capturing landscapes or creating cinematic videos, the Mavic 3’s camera system elevates your work with stunning clarity and vibrant colors.

For videographers, the Mavic 3 records up to 5.1K resolution, providing sharp, high-quality footage. It’s also equipped with advanced omnidirectional obstacle sensing, enabling safer flights even in complex environments. The drone’s O3+ transmission system ensures smooth and stable live video feeds, offering a maximum range of 15 kilometers, so you can explore and capture breathtaking scenes from afar.

The Fly More Combo is particularly appealing for its extended capabilities. With three Flight Batteries included you’ll have up to 46 minutes of flight time per battery, allowing for prolonged shoots without constant recharging. This makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking to document extensive events, create travel vlogs, or capture wide-ranging landscapes.

Additionally, the Mavic 3 features an Advanced Return to Home system, which ensures the drone can return safely and efficiently, even in low-battery situations. Whether you’re a seasoned pilot or upgrading from an entry-level drone, the Mavic 3 Fly More Combo is a smart investment.