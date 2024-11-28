We went through every camera-related Black Friday deal on Amazon, here’s the top 20

Amazon went live with its Black Friday sale last week but some of the discounts we have seen haven't been what we would call real. We spent a bit of time sifting through most of the Black Friday-tagged camera items to see if the discount to see if it is authentic or pure hokum. Overall, we managed to find a few worthy sales, ranging from mirrorless cameras and high-end lenses to housing and accessories.

Best camera deals live on Amazon for Black Friday

Black Friday officially falls on November 29th this year, some retailers like Amazon have started discounts as early as mid-November. While the best deals are limited, we still see top brands like Sony, Canon, Pentax, and more featured. If you are looking for lenses or accessories, scroll past the camera deals below.

This camera features a newly designed optical viewfinder with a 100% field of view and 1.05x image magnification, offering bright and clear images comparable to full-frame cameras. With a top ISO sensitivity of 1.6 million, the camera excels in low-light conditions while maintaining fine detail and reducing noise. The bundle includes the versatile Pentax HD DA 16-85mm lens, optimized with high-definition coating for better light transmission.

With a top ISO sensitivity of 1.6 million, it excels in low light and preserves fine details. The HD 16-50mm lens, part of Pentax's STAR series, provides excellent image quality with minimal aberrations. Its PLM Pulse Motor ensures fast and quiet autofocus. The lens is also weather-resistant and benefits from in-body shake reduction for stable shots in various conditions.

The OM-1 features 5-axis image stabilization and up to 120fps continuous shooting, making it ideal for capturing fast-moving subjects. The camera is weather-sealed for reliable performance in harsh conditions.

The OM-5 features a 20MP 4/3 Live MOS sensor and a TruePic IX image processor, delivering impressive image quality. The camera supports advanced computational photography functions, including Handheld High-Res Shot (50MP), Live ND, Focus Stacking, and HDR shooting.

The Canon EOS R100 is an affordable, compact mirrorless camera featuring a 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor, perfect for beginners looking for excellent image quality. The R100 is capable of stunning 4K video and supports high-speed shooting with up to 6.5 fps continuous capture.

The ZV-E10 features a flip-out touchscreen, making it perfect for vlogging and self-recording. It offers multiple aspect ratios, including 16:9 and 4:3, and supports digital image stabilization for smoother footage. The camera includes a 16-50mm lens, providing a flexible focal length range for various shooting situations.

The HERO13 is compatible with HB-Series lenses and features a maximum aperture of f/2 and a 34mm focal length, it excels in low light and wide-angle shots. Its compact design includes a 27MP sensor, a 2.27-inch screen, and USB connectivity.

Best lens deals live on Amazon for Black Friday

Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your photography gear, with Amazon offering incredible discounts on top lens brands like Sony, Sirui, and 7Artisans. Whether you need a versatile zoom lens, a sharp prime, or specialized glass for creative projects, these deals cover a range of needs and budgets.

The Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM lens is an ultra-wide-angle prime ideal for landscape photography, vlogging, and cinematic video. Its lightweight, compact design pairs with a bright f/2.8 aperture for stunning low-light performance. With quiet autofocus and a 5.11-inch minimum focusing distance, it's perfect for creative and versatile shooting.

The Sony FE 50mm F1.8 standard prime lens is perfect for portraits and everyday photography. Its wide f/1.8 aperture delivers stunning bokeh and excellent low-light performance. Compact and lightweight, it's ideal for full-frame E-mount cameras, featuring durable construction and precise autofocus for sharp, high-quality images.

The Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS Lens is a versatile all-in-one zoom for Sony FE-mount cameras. Covering wide-angle to telephoto, it suits landscapes, architecture, and portraits. Optical SteadyShot ensures sharp results, while a weather-resistant design supports outdoor shooting. Perfect for capturing detailed images with beautiful bokeh in diverse settings.

The 7artisans Cine Lens Set, designed for Leica, Sigma, and Panasonic L mounts, includes 25mm, 35mm, and 50mm lenses with a fast T1.05 aperture. These manual lenses feature de-clicked aperture rings, 270° focus throw, and excellent control over focus breathing. Expect creamy bokeh and vivid imagery, ideal for cinematic storytelling.

The 7artisans 85mm, 50mm, and 35mm T2.0 Cine Lens Kit for Sony E-mount cameras delivers exceptional performance with a maximum T2 aperture for stunning low-light capabilities and cinematic depth. Featuring a 270° focus throw and industry-standard 0.8 MOD gears, these lenses ensure precise focus control and minimal focus breathing, perfect for filmmaking.

The SIRUI Saturn 50mm T2.9 1.6X Full Frame Carbon Fiber Anamorphic Lens redefines portability with its lightweight carbon fiber build, weighing under 500g. Designed for cinematic visuals, it offers a 1.6x squeeze factor for wide-screen aspect ratios, natural flares, and creamy bokeh. Perfect for gimbals, drones, and unique creative angles.

With a bright f/2.8 aperture, weather-sealed construction, and a zoom range from wide-angle to telephoto, it's ideal for photography and video. Customizable features enhance creative control for stunning results in any condition.

Best camera accessory Black Friday deals that are worth it

Unfortunately, not every accessory has received a discount worth mentioning, however, we managed to dig a few out that have actually hit rock bottom prices. The only exception is the Duracell batteries, which have previously been cheaper but these were the best deal on batteries we could see and we always need more batteries...

Unfortunately, not every accessory has received a discount worth mentioning, however, we managed to dig a few out that have actually hit rock bottom prices. The only exception is the Duracell batteries, which have previously been cheaper but these were the best deal on batteries we could see and we always need more batteries...