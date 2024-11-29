Black Friday computer deals 2024: Best PC offers for editing & more

Black Friday is the perfect time of year for serious hardware upgrades. When it comes to video editing PCs or computers in general, top-end machines tend to get very expensive but there is potentially hundreds to be saved if you find the right deal. We have hand-selected a selection of different PCs for the job, focusing on CPU and GPU combinations that are highly regarded for heavy workloads. While the below computers and components will have the likes of Adobe Premier, After Effects, and DaVinci Resolve in mind, the very best will obviously be able to handle pretty much anything.

Best prebuilt computer Black Friday deals

For your general hobbyists, a gaming PC (gaming-focused graphics card) could be all you need, however, we will be looking at prebuilt computers with cards that are either dedicated to editing or at the very least offer good value. The reason for this is that a good editing PC needs to have a balance and the GPU isn’t quite as important as it is in a gaming-focused system. Processors are of equal importance but as a rule, you are going to want to ensure your CPU has integrated graphics as you can utilize the iGPU in conjunction with the discrete graphics card to good effect.

Your personal requirements will naturally come into play when selecting but we have sifted through the deals we can find online that hopefully cater to a range of budgets and needs.

Best PC component Black Friday deals

Building your own PC is the best course of action, regardless of what you plan to use it for. Building saves you money, teaches you a vital skill, and enables you to have full control over every aspect. It is a bit of a challenge but one well worth mastering and if you ever need assistance with compatibility, there are many online PC-building tools that can assist.

As mentioned you should aim to find a high-end CPU with integrated graphics but this largely depends on what your day-to-day editing looks like - do you need something substantial or not?

Graphics cards are a similar story, the level of card you buy depends on what you are using it for - accelerated graphics? 2D animation, 3D, etc. RAM needs to be fast with a low CAS latency, what capacity you go for may depend on your budget but we would suggest a 64GB kit as a minimum. Below are the best component deals we can find but for more information on what to shop for keep scrolling!

What to look for when buying a PC or parts on Black Friday

You probably aren't going to be able to build an entire system with Black Friday discounts - kudos if you manage it. That being said key components tend to get big discounts every year. The main one is storage, SSDs and HDDs always get generous price cuts, however, it is quite common to see CPUs in there too. Graphics card deals are a little scarce truth be told but not totally out of the equation. While dedicated editing cards like Quadro may not be on offer, we frequently see the last generation of gaming GPUs dropping in price.

Are gaming PCs good for editing?

Yes, gaming PCs are perfectly fine for video editing due to their powerful hardware and expandability. They typically feature high-performance CPUs like Intel Core i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 7/9, which handle rendering and multitasking efficiently. Dedicated GPUs such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX or AMD Radeon are ideal for rendering 4K/8K videos, while 16GB to 32GB of RAM ensures smooth performance. Of course for those seeking the higher echelons of workstation performance a gaming PC probably isn't going to cut it.

Gaming PCs tend to feature fast SSD storage and additional HDDs. They are compatible with professional editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve, making them versatile for creative tasks. Gaming PCs are also modular, allowing easy upgrades to RAM, GPUs, or storage.

For optimal results, pair a any of the PCs above with a color-accurate monitor for editing precision.