Black Friday Exclusive: Canon EOS R100 Bundle at Its Lowest Price Ever – Just $349.99 (42% Off!)

Looking for a high-quality mirrorless camera without breaking the bank? This Black Friday, the Canon EOS R100 paired with the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens is on sale for $349.99 a massive 42% discount from its regular price of $599.99. According to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price this camera has ever been and it's perfect for anyone looking to elevate their photography.

Why Choose the Canon EOS R100?

The Canon EOS R100 is designed for beginners, travelers, and content creators who want professional-quality images and videos in a compact, easy-to-use package. Despite its small size and approachable price, it punches well above its weight with premium features typically found in higher-end models.

Key Features:

24.1MP APS-C CMOS Sensor: Capture sharp, high-resolution photos with vibrant colors and incredible detail—even in low light.

4K Video Recording: Shoot stunning videos for YouTube, vlogs, or family events with professional-grade clarity.

Dual Pixel CMOS AF: Ensures quick and accurate focusing for both photos and videos, even on moving subjects.

Compact and Lightweight: Weighing just 356g (body only), it’s ideal for carrying on trips, day hikes, or family outings.

Built-In WiFi and Bluetooth: Seamlessly transfer files to your smartphone or use the Canon Camera Connect app for remote shooting.

You can grab this deal on Amazon right here, just $349.99.

What’s Included?

This kit comes with everything you need to get started:

Canon EOS R100 Camera Body: A versatile and powerful tool for both beginners and enthusiasts.

RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens: Perfect for portraits, landscapes, and general photography. Its lightweight design complements the camera's portability while delivering sharp and stable images.

Who Is This Camera For?

First-Time Camera Buyers: With built-in guides and intuitive controls, it’s the perfect stepping stone into photography.

Travel Enthusiasts: Lightweight and compact, the EOS R100 fits easily into your travel bag without compromising quality.

Families: Capture high-quality images of your most precious moments, from holidays to milestones.

Content Creators: 4K video recording, excellent autofocus, and compatibility with Canon's growing RF lens ecosystem make it ideal for vloggers and social media creators.

Why This Deal Stands Out

Not only is this camera and lens bundle 42% off, but it’s also the lowest price ever recorded, verified by price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel. Similar cameras in the mirrorless market often cost $500 or more, making this Black Friday deal a standout option for anyone looking to save big on a reliable, high-performance camera.

What Buyers Should Know

To make the most of this deal, consider adding these essentials to your cart:

Memory Card: Ensure you have a high-speed SD card to capture all your photos and videos.

Extra Battery: Extend your shooting time with a backup battery.

Protective Case: Safeguard your camera during travel.

Tripod: Perfect for steady shots and videos.

And don’t forget—this camera is part of Canon’s RF lens ecosystem, meaning you can upgrade your kit with additional RF lenses as your skills grow.

Act Fast: Limited Stock Available!

Deals like this don’t last long during Black Friday. With a 42% discount and the lowest price ever, the Canon EOS R100 + RF-S 18-45mm lens kit is bound to sell out quickly. Whether you're buying for yourself or as a gift, now’s the time to act!

Upgrade your photography and video setup today. Visit Amazon to snag this deal before it’s gone.

This Black Friday, take advantage of this unbeatable deal and start capturing life’s moments with the Canon EOS R100!