Shake your NAS, watch yourself (save some money) on this UGREEN NASync DXP4800

This Black Friday UGREEN NASync DXP4800 deal is the perfect pick for those after a solid NAS setup. With a plethora of connections, the latest DDR5 RAM, solid processing power, and a huge amount of storage potential, it's a mighty bit of kit, the only issue is the quite steep MSRP, but for $140 off, it's a very tempting offer. Do be sure to also check out our main Black Friday NAS deals hub for more offers if this one doesn't tickle your fancy.

The UGREEN NASync DXP4800 is a high-performance 4-bay desktop NAS designed for professionals and enthusiasts seeking powerful storage and data management solutions. Powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor with 5 cores and 6 threads, it offers robust performance for handling demanding workloads. The device includes 8GB of DDR5 RAM, expandable up to 64GB, and comes with a 128GB internal SSD for system operations and caching. Its four SATA bays support up to 22TB per drive, complemented by two M.2 SSD slots for additional high-speed storage, allowing a maximum capacity of 88TB. With advanced connectivity, including a 10GbE Ethernet port for ultra-fast data transfers and a 2.5GbE port, it is well-equipped for efficient multi-user workflows and high-bandwidth applications.

The DXP4800 is versatile, featuring RAID configurations for data redundancy and performance optimization, making it suitable for content creators, small businesses, and media enthusiasts. Additional features include a front USB-C port and SD card slot for quick data ingestion, an HDMI output for direct media playback, and compatibility with Docker for app installation. The NAS runs on UGREEN’s UGOS software, which, while still evolving, provides an intuitive interface for managing files and settings. Its sleek design, quiet operation, and comprehensive functionality make it a strong contender in the professional NAS market.

Don't need a 4-bay NAS? What about a 2-bay NAS deal?

If the above is beyond your needs and you'd rather spend a bit less money then there's also a 2-bay variant of the same UGREEN NASync system, named the DXP2800. You can buy this at the discounted price of $319.99, which is &80 less than you'd normally pay. Functionally this is similar to the above DXP4800, except that it comes with a less powerful Intel N100 Quad-core CPU, just a single 2.5GbE connection, no SD card slot and 32GB of eMMC internal storage. The maximum storage on this model is 64TB. This is more of an entry-level NAS solution, but for home backups or small office setups it's ideal.