One of DJIs best beginner drones just dropped to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Deals have been live now for over a week but if you are just starting to shop for discounts, don't worry, there are still plenty of live offers. Drone Black Friday deals haven't been as good as other categories but we have found a few that hit their lowest-ever prices for the event. One to note is DJI’s Mini 3 which just dropped below $400 for the Fly More Combo. This drone was previously outpriced by the Mini 4 Pro and rendered a bit useless but with 46% off, it just became the perfect gateway into the hobby.

The DJI Mini 3 is lightweight, compact, and packed with features that deliver stunning results without overwhelming beginners. Weighing under 249 grams, this drone doesn’t require FAA registration for recreational use. It captures crystal-clear 4K HDR video and 48 MP still images, ensuring professional-quality footage straight out of the box. With its True Vertical Shooting mode, you can easily capture tall landmarks or shoot vertical videos ready for Instagram or TikTok.

The Fly More Combo sweetens the deal with extra accessories, including three Intelligent Flight Batteries that provide up to 114 minutes of flight time, ensuring you have plenty of time to explore and capture the perfect shot. The Mini 3 boasts a 10 km HD video transmission range, allowing you to enjoy stable, high-quality footage even from long distances. Plus, its Level 5 wind resistance and 3-axis gimbal ensure smooth and stable imagery, even in challenging conditions.

The drone is incredibly user-friendly, featuring QuickShots and Panorama modes for creative, cinematic shots with minimal effort. Whether you’re a hobbyist or an aspiring content creator, the DJI Mini 3 is an excellent investment.