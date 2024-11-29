SSD Black Friday deals 2024: more data storage, but cheaper

SSD Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to pick up a storage device (be it internal or external) to supplement what's currently available on your device, be it a laptop, PC, or camera (speaking of which, we've got deals pages on all three of these if you're interested - just click those links!). We've summarised the best of the bunch immediately below, with more exhauistive lists of external and internal SSDs further down the page.

Black Friday is the perfect time to score great deals on all types of storage solutions, including rugged portable external SSDs, high-capacity pen drives, and internal SSDs in both SATA and M.2 formats. Retailers typically offer significant discounts on popular brands like Samsung, SanDisk, WD, and Crucial, making it a prime opportunity to upgrade your storage setup. Adventure enthusiasts can find durable, shock-resistant external SSDs at reduced prices, ideal for on-the-go use, while those looking to boost their system's performance can grab high-speed M.2 NVMe drives or reliable SATA SSDs at a fraction of their regular cost. For quick and convenient file transfers, discounted pen drives in a variety of sizes add further value to Black Friday storage deals.

External SSD deals (rugged, full-size models & pen drives)

External SSDs (Solid-State Drives) have revolutionized portable data storage by offering exceptional speed, durability, and convenience. Unlike traditional hard drives, SSDs have no moving parts, relying instead on flash memory to store data. This design significantly reduces the risk of physical damage and ensures faster read and write speeds, making them ideal for professionals handling large files such as videos, photos, or software applications. With data transfer rates that often exceed 500 MB/s, external SSDs allow users to quickly back up or access files, improving workflow efficiency. Their compact and lightweight form factor further enhances portability, making them perfect for use on the go.

In addition to speed and durability, external SSDs provide enhanced security and compatibility. Many models come with hardware encryption features, safeguarding sensitive information from unauthorized access. Compatibility is another strong suit, as most SSDs connect seamlessly via USB or Thunderbolt, catering to a wide range of devices, including laptops, desktops, gaming consoles, and even smartphones. Advances in technology have also made high-capacity options more affordable, with drives ranging from 250 GB to several terabytes. Whether for personal use, professional projects, or gaming setups, external SSDs have become a reliable and versatile storage solution for modern digital needs.

Internal SSD deals (SATA & M.2)

Internal SSDs (Solid-State Drives) have become a cornerstone of modern computing, offering significant performance upgrades compared to traditional hard disk drives (HDDs). These storage devices use flash memory to store data, eliminating moving parts and resulting in faster read and write speeds, reduced latency, and greater overall reliability. By installing an SSD as a primary storage device, users can experience quicker boot times, faster application launches, and improved system responsiveness, which is especially valuable for gamers, content creators, and professionals running resource-intensive software. Their compact design allows them to fit seamlessly into most desktops, laptops, and even ultrathin devices.

In addition to performance benefits, internal SSDs excel in energy efficiency and durability. Without spinning disks or mechanical components, they consume less power, making them a great choice for laptops where battery life is a priority. This design also makes SSDs more resistant to physical shocks, ensuring data integrity in portable devices subject to movement or impact. Internal SSDs are available in various interfaces, such as SATA, M.2, and PCIe NVMe, catering to different performance needs and device compatibility. With storage capacities ranging from 128 GB to several terabytes, they provide versatile options for upgrading or enhancing a system's storage capabilities. As prices continue to decrease, SSDs have become a mainstream solution for anyone seeking to enhance their computing experience.