The best Black Friday deals on the latest GoPro camera: the HERO13 Black

Go Pro Black Friday deals are the best way to save on these famous action cameras, and this also goes for the latest release from the company: the GoPro HERO13 Black, which is available for $60 off if you buy the standard variant, although various other bundles are also available where you can save even more as we'll see below. If you buy just the standard camera from Adorama you also get the 'Froggi Extreme Sport 47-pc Kit for All GoPro Hero & DJI Osmo Action Cameras' included (which is worth an additional $29.95 when bought on its own), so we recommend picking it up from here over the other retailers.

The GoPro HERO13 Black is a cutting-edge action camera that introduces several notable upgrades over its predecessors. Its advanced HLG HDR video recording enhances dynamic range and color accuracy, resulting in vivid, true-to-life footage. A revamped heat sink design improves thermal management, allowing for extended recording sessions without overheating. This generation also features a new 1900mAh Enduro battery, providing longer runtime and better performance in extreme temperatures, though it is not backward-compatible with older batteries.

The HERO13 offers improved connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, enabling 40% faster data transfers, and introduces customizable shooting presets for added convenience. A significant enhancement is its electronic communication with interchangeable lens mods, such as ultra-wide, macro, and ND filter options, which expand creative possibilities. Additionally, its magnetic latch mounting system, alongside traditional screw and prong mounts, makes setup and transitions between mounts more versatile and efficient. These features make the HERO13 a strong choice for adventurers, filmmakers, and content creators seeking enhanced functionality and creative flexibility​.

Black Friday GoPro HERO13 deal bundles

Beside just the camera itself you can also save even more on various bundles that pair it with accessories and/or lenses or include the Creator Edition of the camera. The GoPro HERO13 Black Creator Edition includes the standard HERO13 Black camera but adds a suite of accessories for content creators, such as a Volta battery grip for extended power, a directional microphone for improved audio capture, and LED lighting for enhanced video quality in low-light conditions, making it an all-in-one solution for vlogging and professional shooting.