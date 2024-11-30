Apple Cyber Monday deals 2024: The best prices you’ll find all year

If you missed out on the Apple deals from earlier in the week, don't you worry yourself, because Cyber Monday Apple deals are now live ahead of the big day itself on December 2nd. We strongly advise you don't leave it to the last minute however, as we've already seen stock on some items go, meaning no more offers! Apple products have a substantial mark-up thanks to the power of their brand, and even though they have some of the best design and build quality around, their prices are still usually a bit steep for our liking; this being the case, these Cyber Monday deals are the perfect time to pick one for a good price, in fact, you won't see deals this good at any other time of year.

Immediately below we've summarised the best of the bunch on the various Apple MacBook deals, iMac deals, Mac Mini deals, and iPad deals plus offers on the Apple Studio display, Apple Watch, and of course the ever-popular iPhone. Surprisingly we've actually seen price reductions on some of the latest models in many of these categories, even though they were released this very year. Older-gen models will however be available for lower pricing as you'd expect.

More of the best Apple deals this Cyber Monday (by product category)

If you cast your eyes below you'll see the various deals separated by product category, just as we did for Black Friday. Here you'll see different offers on the various spec models of each product, covering as many loadouts and different generations as we can find worthy price reductions on. We've also given a bit of information about each product to help you make your decision.

Apple MacBook Air & MacBook Pro deals

We've been pleased to see noteworthy discounts on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, even though they've only recently hit the market in 2024. These laptops cater to different user needs, making them excellent choices depending on your work requirements. Both laptops are designed with Apple’s signature attention to detail, boasting exceptional battery life that keeps you powered throughout the day. Their displays are another highlight -bright, vibrant, and crisp, they enhance everything from casual web browsing to professional color grading.

The powerful MacBook Pro, known for its premium price and unmatched power, is ideal for professionals in demanding fields like video production, 3D animation, and audio engineering. It offers three advanced chipset options (the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max) each delivering progressively greater performance. These configurations make it a go-to choice for users who need seamless multitasking, fast rendering times, and top-tier computing power. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air is a more budget-friendly option, perfect for general productivity tasks like writing, browsing, and light photo or video editing. The M3 chip in the latest models gives a good level of performance, making it capable of handling software for creative tasks without compromising on speed.

Apple iMac deals

If you’re in the market for a stylish all-in-one computer tailored to creative work, the iMac is an excellent choice. Both the M3 and M4 models come equipped with a sleek 24-inch Retina display, delivering stunningly vibrant colors and crisp visuals that elevate any task.

The M3 iMac, launched toward the end of 2023, provides impressive capabilities for a wide range of uses. Powered by Apple’s M3 chip, it supports configurations with up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, making it more than capable for everyday tasks and creative projects. For those needing even greater performance, the M4 iMac, introduced in 2024, offers a substantial upgrade in terms of processing power. It also supports up to 32GB of RAM, and includes Wi-Fi 6E for faster internet speeds and upgraded Thunderbolt 4 ports on higher configurations. While the M4 iMac is clearly the better choice for professionals with demanding workloads, the M3 model remains a strong and reliable option for many users.

Apple Mac Mini deals

The Mac mini lineup has seen major enhancements with the M4 and M4 Pro models, delivering improved performance and new features. The base M4 Mac mini comes with a 10-core CPU and GPU, offering significant gains in multitasking and graphics over the M2 version. The M4 Pro takes it further with up to 14 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores, along with Thunderbolt 5 support, faster memory bandwidth, and superior graphics rendering—perfect for creative professionals.

For budget-conscious users, the M2 Mac mini still remains a reliable option. Its 8-core CPU and GPU handle everyday tasks and light creative work with ease. The M2 Pro, with up to 12 CPU cores and 19 GPU cores, bridges the gap for those needing extra power without stepping up to the M4 Pro. These updates solidify the M4 Mac mini as a compact powerhouse for professionals, while the M2 models continue to offer strong value for general use.

Apple Studio Display deals

The Apple Studio Display is a 27-inch 5K Retina monitor tailored for creative professionals, boasting a stunning 5120x2880 resolution, exceptional color accuracy, and impressive brightness for photo and video editing. Its sleek aluminum design includes a 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage for dynamic video calls and a six-speaker system delivering high-quality audio. While the standard stand only tilts, a height-adjustable version is available for an extra cost, adding some ergonomic flexibility.

Apple iPad deals

The 2024 iPad Pro brings notable upgrades, including the powerful M4 chip, making it a performance leader for creative professionals and multitaskers. It features a stunning mini-LED display (on the 12.9-inch model) with ProMotion and improved brightness, perfect for design and media work. Meanwhile, the iPad Air with the M2 chip balances performance and portability, offering a great middle-ground for users seeking more power than the standard models without the Pro’s price tag. For budget-conscious buyers, the 10th-gen iPad is a solid option, featuring a modern design, USB-C, and a 10.9-inch screen, ideal for everyday tasks. The 9th-gen iPad remains a nice affordable choice, retaining a traditional design with a home button and Lightning port, making it great for basic productivity and media consumption.

Apple iPhone deals

As expected for newly launched iPhones, the best Black Friday iPhone 16 deals are primarily trade-in offers, letting you exchange older devices for discounts on the latest models. There are also promotions on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which still delivers excellent performance. The base iPhone 16 introduces the A18 chip for faster processing, better power efficiency, and improved battery life, along with a 48MP ultra-wide lens and enhanced Telephoto zoom on Pro models. Beyond these upgrades, it remains fairly similar overall to the iPhone 15.

Apple Watch deals

It’s surprising to see solid Black Friday deals on the recently launched Apple Watch Series 10. This model features a larger, brighter display with better off-angle visibility, a slimmer design, and runs on watchOS 11, adding enhanced health tracking features. Battery life remains up to 18 hours with regular use, but faster charging now hits 80% in just 30 minutes. Despite its thinner build, it retains WR50 water resistance and IP6X dustproof ratings. For a more affordable option with basic features, the Apple Watch SE is a great alternative.