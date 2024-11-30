Cyber Monday phone deals 2024: the best offers on iOS & Android models

Cyber Monday phone deals are live, with discounts across a wide variety of brands and models, including the latest Pixel, Galaxy, and iPhone devices. We expect most of these deals to end as soon as Cyber Monday itself does, so we suggest snapping them up as soon as you see one you like to ensure you don't miss out!

These smartphone discounts present the best opportunity you’ll get all year round to get substantial savings on what is an expensive purchase for anyone, regarldess of whether you want something top-of-the-line or a more affordable model. We've even seen quite a few offers on 2024 releases from various brands. Immediately below we've summarised what we consider to be the best options, but see further down the page for more models, divided between the different brands.

Cyber Monday Google Pixel phone deals

We've seen some great deals across its Pixel lineup this year, with options to suit different preferences and budgets. The Google Pixel 9 Pro (6.3", 256GB) is the flagship model, featuring a large OLED display, powerful camera system, and fast processing, making it ideal for those seeking a premium smartphone experience. The Google Pixel 9 (6", 128GB) offers similar performance in a slightly smaller form, providing excellent value for users who want high-quality features without the Pro price tag.

The Google Pixel 8 (128GB) is a more affordable option, with a sleek design and solid performance, making it a great choice for those looking for reliable features at a budget-friendly price. For even more budget-conscious buyers, the Google Pixel 8a (128GB) delivers essential smartphone functionality, including a high-quality camera and smooth performance, perfect for everyday use. If you need more storage, the Google Pixel 8a (256GB) offers the same great features with expanded storage for users who need more space for apps, photos, and media. Finally, the Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) is currently $350 off, providing a high-end experience with a stunning display, advanced camera technology, and flagship-level performance at a significantly reduced price.

Samsung phone deals

This Cyber Monday, Samsung is offering some impressive deals across its latest smartphone lineup, catering to various preferences and budgets. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB) remains the brand's flagship foldable device, delivering a large, flexible display that folds to offer both tablet-like functionality and smartphone portability, perfect for multitaskers and tech enthusiasts. For those seeking top-tier performance in a traditional form, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) offers an exceptional camera system, a high-resolution OLED display, and powerful processing, making it a premium option for those who demand the best.

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ (256GB) offers a slightly more affordable alternative to the Ultra, with many of the same features, including a vibrant screen and solid camera performance, but at a more accessible price point. The Samsung Galaxy A35 (128GB) is a budget-friendly choice, providing reliable performance for everyday use with a large display and solid battery life, making it ideal for those who don’t need all the high-end features of more expensive models. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (256GB) strikes a balance between flagship performance and value, offering features like an AMOLED display, powerful chipset, and strong camera capabilities, all at a lower price than the Ultra models.

Cyber Monday Motorola phone deals

The latest Motorola phones are offering a range of exciting deals this Cyber Monday, with options for various budgets and needs. The 2024 Moto G Stylus 5G stands out with its large screen, stylus functionality, and 5G capabilities, making it a great choice for users who enjoy a more interactive experience. The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a sleek and compact foldable device that boasts a stunning OLED display, offering cutting-edge design and performance in a pocket-sized form. For those who prefer a more affordable foldable, the 2023 Motorola Razr continues to deliver solid performance with a unique flip-phone design, making it a standout choice for users seeking a nostalgic yet modern smartphone.

The Moto G Play (2024) is a budget-friendly option, featuring a large display and reliable performance for everyday tasks, while the Moto G 5G (2024) offers 5G connectivity and solid specs at an accessible price point, perfect for users looking for a balance between value and speed. Lastly, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) remains a flagship option, providing high-end features like a large OLED display, fast processing, and an impressive camera setup, making it a top pick for those seeking premium performance without the premium price tag. These models all bring something unique to the table, catering to a wide range of user preferences and needs.

Apple phone deals

As anticipated for newly released iPhones, the standout Cyber Monday deals for the iPhone 16 are mainly trade-in offers, allowing you to swap your older device for a discount on the latest model. In addition, there are ongoing promotions for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Pro Max, both of which still offer strong performance and remain popular choices. The iPhone 16’s base model introduces the new A18 chip, providing a significant boost in processing speed, energy efficiency, and battery life. It also features a 48MP ultra-wide camera and an upgraded Telephoto zoom on the Pro models, making it even better suited for photography and video work. However, aside from these improvements, the iPhone 16 is quite similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 15, in terms of overall design and functionality.

How long do Cyber Monday deals on phones last?

In previous years Cyber Monday deals on phones typically last for 24 hours, from midnight to midnight, though some retailers may extend the offers through the following day or into the week. This year however it seems common for phone discounts to start appearing earlier in the weekend before, from the Saturday immediately after Black Friday. In any case, to get the best selection and avoid missing out on the most popular models, it's best to shop as soon as the deals go live.

Why you can trust Imaging Resource for phone deals this Cyber Monday

Given how important smartphones have become to the world of amateur photography and videography, it's safe to say that here at Imaging Resource we know our way around them. Besides knowing what makes a great device, we also what’s a good price for one to sell at. On top of all this, our team has had years of experience covering the Cyber Monday sales across a whole range of tech products, so we're well suited to guide you through the process.