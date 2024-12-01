Original or sequel? Pick between these Cyber Monday Apple Watch Ultra deals

Cyber Monday has brought with it a couple of great offers on the most high-end of the Apple watch line-up: the Ultra series. These rugged smartwatches are specifically designed with the outdoors in mind, and have numerous features to help sports people and outdoor adventurers. The offer we recommend most is that on a renewed model of the original Ultra smartwatch, which ccan be purchased for just $379.99, though the newer Ultra 2 is also available at a discount price.

The Apple Watch Ultra is built for durability and extreme activities and is packed with features. This makes it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, divers, and other athletes who need a rugged yet advanced smartwatch.

Bright and Durable Display: Features a 49mm flat sapphire crystal screen with 2000 nits brightness, making it highly readable in harsh sunlight or underwater.

Enhanced Durability: Titanium case ensures resistance to corrosion and impacts, while WR100 water resistance and EN13319 certification make it suitable for diving up to 40 meters.

Precision Dual-Frequency GPS: Combines L1 and L5 frequencies for superior accuracy in dense urban areas, mountains, and forests.

Advanced Health and Safety Features: Includes ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, fall detection, and crash detection, offering critical health and safety insights.

Specialized Sports Metrics: Tracks advanced metrics like running stride length, vertical oscillation, and heart rate zones, appealing to athletes.

Customizable Action Button: Provides quick access to functions such as starting workouts, setting waypoints, or activating the dive app.

Exceptional Battery Life: Offers up to 36 hours with normal usage and 60 hours in low-power mode, ideal for multi-day expeditions.

Integrated Siren: Emits a loud 86-decibel sound for emergencies, audible up to 600 feet.

Diving and Hiking Tools: Includes a Depth app and Compass app with backtrack functionality to navigate safely on trails.

Cellular Connectivity: Allows calls, texts, and music streaming without an iPhone, enhancing its independence and utility.

If you don't want to settle for the older model Apple Watch Ultra, you can pick up the Ultra 2 brand new for $80 OFF if you like, though you'll still be paying over $700 for the priviledge. This renewed model is around $200 cheaper however, and still comes several improvements over its predecessor, primarily in performance and display. It now features the new S9 SiP (System in Package) for faster processing and improved efficiency. The Ultra 2 boasts a brighter 3000-nit display, making it even easier to read in bright environments. The battery life remains strong, with up to 36 hours of usage, but a low-power mode extends this even further. Enhanced health and safety features, including more accurate GPS and motion sensors, round out the upgrades, making it a more capable and efficient device for outdoor activities.

Why buy the Apple Watch Ultra over other outdoor smartwatches?

Compared to other outdoor-focused smartwatches, like Garmin's Fenix or Epix series, the Apple Watch Ultra stands out with its integrated ecosystem, seamless iPhone compatibility, and enhanced display. While Garmin models focus on ultra-durable fitness features like longer battery life (up to 80 hours in some cases) and specialized outdoor navigation tools, the Ultra offers advanced health sensors (ECG, blood oxygen), an Action Button for quick controls, and a superior Retina display for readability in bright conditions. The Ultra also integrates more smartwatch features, making it versatile for both outdoor use and everyday life.

Alternative Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

If the Ultra model doesn't quite tickle your fancy then we've also got some great offers on the latest generation of the standard Apple Watch: the Series 10, plus the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) if you're looking for something a little more basic for a considerably lower asking price.