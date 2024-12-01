Cyber Monday drone deals 2024: Sales live for DJI & more

Many drone deals that featured on Friday have already been switched over to Cyber Monday tags. Certain drones like the DJI Mini 4, Avata 2, and the Mavic 3 still have reductions but we could see these drop further on the actual day. Still, several drones from DJI, Holy Stone, and Potensic are on sale early, giving everyone more time to find the perfect model. The majority of the discounts are on what we would class as beginner drones but there is the odd premium unit featured too.

DJI drones

Other discounted drones

DJI Cyber Monday sales

While it isn’t advertised as Cyber Monday on the DJI website, the sales are still there. DJI is running its direct Black Friday deals until an unspecified date, which are live at the time of writing this. As it stands these deals are the best you can find but we expect retailers such as Amazon, Adorama, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Target to drop prices on December 2nd to the same level at the very least.

Enjoy massive savings on items like the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo, now 22% off, perfect for vloggers and beginners. Capture every detail with the Osmo Action 4, discounted by 30%, or stabilize your shots with the Osmo Mobile 6, now 36% off. For professionals, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo includes an exclusive free gift—a sleek DJI Sport Water Bottle. Power up with the DJI Power 1000 Portable Station, available at a whopping 52% discount. Whether you’re diving into aerial photography, action-packed footage, or portable energy solutions, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss these limited-time offers—perfect for upgrading your gear or starting fresh. Deals end soon, so now’s the time to save big and elevate your creative toolkit!

Is Cyber Monday the best time to buy a drone?

Just like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is a prime opportunity to snag excellent deals on drones, with many retailers offering discounts on a wide range of models. Brands like DJI, Autel, and Skydio frequently showcase some of their best-selling drones at reduced prices. Cyber Monday also sees great deals on bundles that include essential accessories such as extra batteries or cases, offering even more value.

Entry-level drones are often priced under $200, making them accessible for beginners. Enthusiasts looking for 4K video and intelligent flight modes can explore mid-range models at substantial discounts, while professionals can score deals on high-end drones featuring obstacle avoidance, high-resolution cameras, and extended flight times.

Drone brands to look out for on Cyber Monday

DJI leads the pack during Cyber Monday sales, with its Mavic and Mini series regularly featured at reduced prices. Autel Robotics, known for its Evo series, and Skydio, renowned for advanced autonomous flight capabilities, also tend to offer impressive discounts. Other notable brands, such as Parrot and Ryze Tech, may provide deals on compact, user-friendly models perfect for travel or entry-level users.

When does Cyber Monday end?

While Cyber Monday officially lasts for 24 hours, many deals continue through the week, evolving into what some call "Cyber Week." This extension offers more chances to find discounts on drones and accessories like memory cards, propeller guards, and carrying cases. However, inventory can run out quickly, so acting early is key to securing the best deals before they disappear.