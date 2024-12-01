The perfect SSD for the great outdoors: save $130 on 4TB of portable storage

This Cyber Monday storage deal on this SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD offers a massive 4TB of storage for just $229.99, along with the piece of mind its sturdy design provides. Whether you're a videographer or photographer who's often engaging in outdoor shoots or editor who's frequently on the move and needs a storage solution they can rely on without having to fear too much about damage and file corruption, this rugged portable SSD is a fantastic option.

Storage Capacity: 4TB

Speed: Up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds for fast file transfers

Connectivity: USB-C with USB 3.2 Gen 2 compatibility

Durability: IP65-rated for water and dust resistance, making it ideal for outdoor and rugged environments

Design: Compact and portable, lightweight for on-the-go use

Compatibility: Works with both Windows and macOS devices

Security: Password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Warranty: 5-year limited warranty

Why buy the SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD?

The SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD is an excellent choice for professionals and creatives who need fast, reliable storage on the go. With speeds up to 1050MB/s, it's ideal for transferring large files quickly, whether you're editing high-resolution video, managing extensive photo libraries, or backing up important data. Its IP65 water and dust resistance ensures durability in harsh environments, making it perfect for outdoor photographers, videographers, or anyone who needs portable, secure storage in demanding conditions. It's especially well-suited for users requiring substantial storage capacity and fast data access. If you're in the market for this kind of storage, you might also want to check out our Cyber Monday camera deals and Cyber Monday laptop deals hubs to go along with it.