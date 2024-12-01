Two of the best Apple Studio Displays have $150 knocked off for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday brings yet another opportunity to save on the premium Apple Studio Display. Renowned for its stunning visuals and seamless functionality, this 27-inch 5K Retina monitor is now available at discounted prices via B&H Photo Video. Perfect for creative professionals, these deals won't last long!

This 27-inch 5K Retina display features a resolution of 5120 x 2880, P3 wide color gamut, and True Tone technology, delivering exceptional color accuracy and brightness with 600 nits. The tilt-and-height adjustable stand ensures ergonomic comfort during long hours of editing or designing.

Designed for seamless collaboration and entertainment, the display includes:

12MP Ultra Wide Camera with Center Stage: Keeps you perfectly framed during video calls.

Studio-Quality Three-Microphone Array: Reduces background noise for clear audio.

Six-Speaker Sound System with Dolby Atmos: Provides immersive audio, perfect for music, movies, and virtual meetings.

With its Thunderbolt 3 input, three USB-C ports, and 96W power delivery for charging your MacBook, this display is as functional as it is beautiful.

For those working in bright environments, the Nano-Texture Glass version minimizes glare without compromising image clarity. This makes it ideal for professionals who demand top-notch visuals, even in challenging lighting. Like the standard version, it includes:

5K Retina Resolution with True Tone: Produces lifelike colors and sharp details.

Built-in A13 Bionic Chip: Powers advanced features like the camera and audio system.

Why Buy the Apple Studio Display?

Even without discounts, the Apple Studio Display offers incredible value with its industry-leading technology. Cyber Monday makes this investment even more enticing, with savings of $150 on both standard and nano-texture glass models. Don’t miss out—these limited-time deals will be gone soon!