Save up to $450 on these fantastic Cyber Monday editing monitor deals

Monitors don't come cheap, particularly if you're looking for a high-end one capable of performing color-accurate work in the sRGB, DCI-P3, or Adobe RGB space, but these Cyber Monday editing monitor deals are the best chance there's been all year to pick one up for a reasonable price. Below we've picked the best options we've seen over Cyber Weekend / Cyber Monday 2024. A lot of these are monitors specifically for creators, however some (like the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8) are also exceptional gaming monitors. Cast your eyes below and save big before Cyber Monday's over!

The Nano-Texture Glass Apple Studio Display offers a high-end visual experience with its 5K resolution and nano-texture finish, designed to minimize glare in bright environments. The 27-inch screen delivers vibrant color accuracy and sharpness, making it ideal for creative professionals. This version's unique coating is more suitable for studios with strong lighting compared to the standard glass model.

The Standard Glass Apple Studio Display shares the same 27-inch, 5K UHD resolution and exceptional color quality as the Nano-Texture version but features a conventional glossy finish. This results in slightly sharper visuals but reflects more light, making it better suited for controlled lighting environments.

The ASUS ProArt PA32UCXR stands out with its Mini-LED backlight technology, delivering superior HDR performance with deep blacks and brighter highlights. Its 32-inch 4K screen supports 99% AdobeRGB and 97% DCI-P3, making it ideal for high-end video editing and color-critical workflows. Compared to smaller monitors, its larger display is advantageous for multitasking and detailed work.

The ASUS ProArt PA279CRV offers a more compact and affordable option for professionals, maintaining excellent color accuracy with 100% sRGB and 99% AdobeRGB support. While it lacks Mini-LED, its 27-inch 4K display provides sharp and consistent visuals, making it a great choice for photographers and designers on a budget.

The ViewSonic VP2786-4K is tailored for creatives, boasting 100% AdobeRGB and 98% DCI-P3 for superb color reproduction. Its 4K IPS panel ensures wide viewing angles and accurate colors, making it a versatile tool for graphic designers and video editors. It combines professional-grade color accuracy with a user-friendly design at a competitive price.

The BenQ PD3225U is an excellent monitor for MacBook users, featuring Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and BenQ’s AQCOLOR technology for precise color calibration. Its 32-inch 4K display supports HDR10 and 95% DCI-P3, making it a versatile option for video editing and CAD workflows. Its expansive screen is a great alternative to the smaller ViewSonic VP2786-4K.

The Dell UltraSharp U3223QE combines a 31.5-inch 4K IPS panel with Dell’s innovative ComfortView Plus technology, which reduces blue light without compromising color accuracy. With 99% sRGB and 98% DCI-P3 coverage, it is a reliable choice for long work sessions that demand sharp visuals and consistent color fidelity.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 offers an ultra-fast 0.1 ms response time and 175 Hz refresh rate, making it a top choice for gamers and creators alike. Its 32-inch QHD OLED panel delivers deep contrast and exceptional color accuracy with 99% DCI-P3. This monitor bridges the gap between gaming and professional workflows.

The Samsung Odyssey G85SD combines Quantum Dot technology with an OLED panel for vibrant, lifelike visuals. Its ultrawide 34-inch WQHD screen and 175 Hz refresh rate provide an immersive experience, ideal for multitasking, gaming, and content creation. Its broader field of view sets it apart from the more compact Odyssey OLED G8.