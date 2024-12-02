Back that NAS up! 6 great Network Attached Storage Cyber Monday deals

The World Is Yours, or at the very least, the opportunity to save some big money is, with these sublime Cyber Monday NAS deals. We did a more expansive NAS deals list of the various offers available which you should check out if you want to explore all options, but the below are what we consider to be the best offers of the bunch for those in the market for a NAS setup.

The UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus is a robust, feature-rich NAS tailored for users seeking high performance and versatility. Powered by an Intel Pentium Gold 8505 5-core CPU and 8GB DDR5 RAM, it delivers powerful multitasking and smooth operations for demanding applications. With dual Ethernet ports (10GbE and 2.5GbE), it supports lightning-fast data transfers, ideal for 4K video editing or large-scale backups. Its expandability shines with two M.2 NVMe slots and a 4-bay design for versatile storage configurations. Additionally, the inclusion of a 4K HDMI output makes it suitable for direct media playback, setting it apart as a high-end solution for professionals needing both NAS and multimedia capabilities.

The TERRAMASTER F4-424 is a powerful NAS that strikes a balance between performance and affordability. It features a quad-core Intel N95 processor and 8GB DDR5 RAM, delivering solid performance for small businesses or tech-savvy users. Dual 2.5GbE ports allow for aggregated network speeds, boosting data transfer rates for collaborative environments. While lacking the 10GbE and HDMI capabilities of the UGREEN NASync, it compensates with simplicity and reliability. Its diskless configuration and scalable design make it a good fit for users who want high performance without the extras, such as media outputs or advanced NVMe expandability.

The QNAP TR-004-44WD-US is a direct-attached storage (DAS) solution designed for users seeking a plug-and-play system with preconfigured storage. Equipped with four WD Red Plus drives in RAID 5 (which come included in this bundle, unlike the above NAS setups), it offers 12TB of usable storage capacity out of the box. Unlike traditional NAS devices, this DAS connects via USB Type-C, offering a straightforward setup without the need for network integration. While it lacks advanced networking features such as Ethernet ports or SSD caching, its focus on simplicity and reliability makes it an excellent choice for single-user environments or as an external backup system.

The K100 All-SSD NAS is a compact and portable option aimed at users prioritizing speed and efficiency. Featuring an Intel N100 processor and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, it is optimized for high-speed operations with up to 16TB of all-SSD storage. The 2.5GbE RJ45 port ensures fast data transfer rates, making it perfect for content creators or users with intensive workloads. Its mini design adds convenience for on-the-go professionals, though its limited storage expandability compared to traditional 4-bay NAS solutions might not suit larger setups. This NAS stands out for its focus on portability and solid-state performance.

The Buffalo TeraStation 3420DN is a reliable 4-bay NAS preconfigured with 8TB of storage (2x4TB drives), catering to small offices and workgroups. Powered by a quad-core ARM processor, it offers decent performance for file sharing, backups, and multimedia streaming. Its emphasis on out-of-the-box usability makes it ideal for users who want a straightforward NAS solution without the need to configure drives or RAID setups. However, its hardware specifications, such as the lack of SSD support or advanced Ethernet capabilities, are more suited to general use rather than high-performance tasks.

The Buffalo TeraStation 3420RN is a robust rackmount NAS designed for enterprise environments. Preloaded with 32TB of storage (4x8TB drives), it provides ample space for large-scale backups or collaborative projects. While it shares similarities with the desktop TeraStation 3420DN in terms of usability, the rackmount form factor and additional storage capacity make it a better fit for IT professionals managing server rooms or data centers. Its reliability is its standout feature, though it lacks the cutting-edge speed of models with SSD or multi-gigabit Ethernet options.