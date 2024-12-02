The Canon R50 creator kit (lens, tripod grip, mic, remote) price drops below $850

The Canon EOS R50 Content Creator Kit has dropped in price and as the name suggests, it is a fantastic option for aspiring vloggers or content creators. Now available at an exceptional price this Cyber Monday, this complete kit is discounted by 15%.

The Canon EOS R50 is a compact and lightweight mirrorless camera equipped with a powerful 24.2 MP CMOS (APS-C) sensor and the DIGIC X processor, making it perfect for capturing stunning photos and videos. This kit includes the versatile RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, ensuring sharp, stabilized shots for a variety of content styles.

Ideal for video creators, the EOS R50 supports 4K uncropped video at up to 30 fps, oversampled from 6K, for outstanding clarity and detail. For slow-motion footage, it also offers Full HD recording at up to 120 fps. Features like the Movie for Close-Up Demo Mode make it easy to switch focus when showcasing products, a must-have for creators in beauty, tech, or lifestyle niches.

With Dual Pixel CMOS AF II technology, the camera provides fast and precise autofocus, with 651 zones covering up to 100% of the frame. Advanced subject detection can track people, animals, and vehicles using deep learning technology, ensuring every shot is sharp and perfectly framed.

The kit also includes a tripod grip, external microphone, and wireless remote control, making it an all-in-one solution for vlogging or streaming. Advanced A+ Assist simplifies shooting in challenging lighting conditions, while the built-in flash is handy for darker environments.

Whether you’re upgrading your gear or diving into content creation for the first time, this Cyber Monday deal on the Canon EOS R50 Content Creator Kit is a great opportunity to snag a professional-grade setup at a significant discount.