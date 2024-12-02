Audiophiles rejoice! These beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO 250 studio headphones are 22% off

This beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO 250 Cyber Monday deal will tantalise your wallet as much as your eardrums. Headphones made by beyerdynamic are very respected in the audiophile space, their headphones bring a top choice for audio professionals and enthusiasts seeking clarity, accuracy, and durability in studio environments. You can read more about the specific features below.

Closed-Back Design: The closed-back ear cup construction provides superior passive noise isolation, making the headphones ideal for use in noisy environments or for recording sessions where bleed into microphones must be avoided. This design also enhances bass response by creating a controlled acoustic chamber within the ear cups.

High Impedance (250 Ohms): With an impedance of 250 Ohms, the DT 770 PRO is designed to pair with high-output professional equipment such as studio amplifiers, mixing consoles, and dedicated headphone amplifiers. This higher resistance reduces electrical noise and distortion, delivering cleaner and more precise sound. However, it requires sufficient amplification to achieve optimal volume and clarity.

Exceptional Sound Quality: These headphones are equipped with Tesla drivers that reproduce sound with outstanding clarity and precision. The extended frequency range (5 Hz to 35 kHz) ensures that both sub-bass and high-frequency details are captured, making them ideal for mixing and mastering where audio fidelity is paramount.

Comfortable Fit: Designed with prolonged use in mind, the DT 770 PRO features replaceable soft velour ear pads that conform to the shape of the ear, distributing pressure evenly. The adjustable headband, with its steel frame and padding, provides a secure yet comfortable fit for extended studio sessions without fatigue.

Robust Build: Constructed with high-quality materials, including a steel headband and reinforced plastic components, the DT 770 PRO is built to endure the rigors of daily professional use. Its modular design allows for easy replacement of parts, including the ear pads and cable, ensuring longevity.

Balanced Bass Response: The headphones' bass reflex system incorporates innovative venting mechanisms within the ear cups to deliver a precise low-frequency response. The bass is deep yet controlled, ensuring it complements rather than overpowers the mids and highs, which is critical for accurate monitoring and mixing.