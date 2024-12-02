Cyber Monday deal axes price of Canon’s EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless camera

Canon’s EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless camera is one of the many discounted Cyber Monday camera deals that has caught our eye. This advanced full-frame camera, typically listed at $2,499, is currently marked down by 20%. For photographers and videographers looking to upgrade their gear, this deal on the R6 Mark II offers exceptional value.

The Canon R6 Mark II is designed for both professionals and enthusiasts, offering a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor paired with the powerful DIGIC X processor. This combination delivers sharp, detailed images even in challenging lighting conditions, along with impressive video capabilities. The RF mount ensures compatibility with Canon’s expanding lineup of high-performance RF and EF lenses, providing creative flexibility for various photography and videography needs.

This camera is equipped with an electronic shutter capable of up to 40 fps at 20MP, making it ideal for capturing high-speed action such as sports, wildlife, or dynamic portraits. Its advanced autofocus system features enhanced subject detection, allowing the camera to lock onto people, animals, vehicles, and even niche subjects like trains and aircraft. Additionally, advanced face, head, and eye detection ensures precise focus for both stills and video.

Videographers will appreciate the optimized recording options, including 6K oversampled uncropped 4K video at up to 60 fps, full-HD recording at up to 180 fps, and extended continuous recording times without overheating. Wireless connectivity through built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 allows users to share content effortlessly using the Canon Camera Connect app.

With a robust set of features and cutting-edge performance, the Canon R6 Mark II is an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile and high-quality camera for both still photography and video production. At $500 off, this Cyber Monday deal is a great opportunity to upgrade your gear at a significant discount.