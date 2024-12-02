A nice affordable tablet with no messing about: 28% off in this Google Pixel Tablet deal

This 11-inch Google Pixel tablet deal is a great option if you're after a useful everyday tablet that won't annihilate your wallet. If you're not too sure about this model and fancy something a bit more luxurious, do also have a look at this iPad deals page, or our Cyber Monday phone deals guide for offers on the Google Pixel phones.

The Google Pixel Tablet is a versatile Android device that seamlessly blends entertainment, productivity, and smart home integration. Sporting an 11-inch LCD display with vibrant colors and sharp resolution, it is ideal for streaming, browsing, and light productivity tasks. Powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip and paired with 8GB of RAM, it delivers smooth performance across multitasking and mobile gaming. The 256GB of storage ensures ample space for apps, files, and media. With an extra-long battery life, the Pixel Tablet can keep up with a full day of use. Its unique charging speaker dock transforms the tablet into a smart home hub, allowing hands-free control of connected devices and enhanced audio for entertainment. Available in a sleek Hazel finish, it’s a stylish and functional device for modern users.

Google Pixel tablet specifications

Display Type : 11-inch LCD.

Resolution: 2560 x 1600 pixels (16:10, Quad HD+).

Brightness: Up to 500 nits.

Processor: Google Tensor G2 chip.

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5.

Storage: 256GB (non-expandable).

Rear Camera: 8MP with 1080p video recording.

Front Camera: 8MP for video calls and selfies.

Battery Life: Extra-long, up to 12 hours of typical usage.

Charging: Via USB-C. Supports charging through the included speaker dock.

Integration: Hands-free Google Assistant and smart home control.

OS: Android 13 with Pixel-exclusive features.

Material: Premium aluminum with a nano-ceramic coating.

Weight: Approx 490g