Last chance SSD Cyber Monday deals round up! (The best of the bunch)

Roll up roll up for the finest SSD Cyber Monday deals - you don't have much longer before they're over!

There's been a decent number of offers on SSDs this year (check out our Black Friday SSD deals hub for a more exhaustive list - many of these are still live), but below represents the best we've seen. We've got a good mix of both external SSD deals and internal SSD ones, both SATA and M.2, so take a gander below.

The best Cyber Monday external SSD deals

Any of the below external SSDs would make a fine purchase this Cyber Monday. The Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External SSD offers a durable and high-performance solution for users on the move. Encased in a rugged HD-2 case, it is shock-resistant, IP65-rated for water and dust protection, and features fast transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2. Ideal for content creators and professionals who need secure and portable storage. Similarly the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is another portable storage option. Its compact design delivers read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of 1,000 MB/s, with IP55-rated protection against dust and water and a carabiner loop, it is suited for outdoor or travel-heavy workflows.

In contrast, the Seagate 20TB Expansion Desktop Hard Drive is tailored for users who prioritize massive storage capacity over portability. With a 3.5-inch form factor and USB 3.0 interface, it offers straightforward plug-and-play functionality for PCs and gaming consoles. While it lacks the speed and ruggedness of SSDs, its cost-efficiency and storage volume make it a go-to choice for large-scale backups or archiving.

The best Cyber Monday internal SSD deals

Below we've got three tasty M.2 deals for you, along with an old school SATA drive should you need one. First up, the SAMSUNG 990 PRO 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD is a high-speed internal SSD designed for enthusiasts and professionals. Leveraging PCIe 4.0 technology, it delivers exceptional read and write speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, making it an excellent choice for gaming, video editing, and demanding applications. The WD_BLACK 8TB SN850P NVMe SSD offers massive storage and extreme performance, with PCIe 4.0 read and write speeds up to 7,300 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s, respectively. It’s similarly optimized for gaming, including PlayStation 5 compatibility, and provides ample space for extensive game libraries. The SABRENT 8TB Rocket 4 PLUS NVMe SSD is another PCIe 4.0 powerhouse, providing up to 7,100 MB/s read and 6,600 MB/s write speeds. With its immense 8TB capacity, it balances speed and storage, ideal for data-intensive workflows like 4K/8K video editing and large-scale gaming.

Finally we have the SAMSUNG 870 QVO 8TB SATA III SSD which prioritizes storage capacity and affordability over speed, delivering read and write speeds of up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s, respectively. Its 2.5-inch SATA form factor makes it perfect for upgrading desktops or laptops where sheer capacity is key, albeit at slower transfer rates compared to the PCIe SSDs.