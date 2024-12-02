Last chance to buy the latest iPad Pro for $200 less!

Cyber Monday is nearly at a close, so don't miss out on this opportunity to pick up this 2024 iPad Pro deal with M4 chipset. The bigger saving is for the larger 13-inch model, but you can also get the 11-inch variant for $100 off too. The best percentage price reduction is for the 256GB storage variant in both cases, however you can also save money on the 1TB model of the 13-inch, plus the version that comes with cellular connection, or the 512GB variant of the 11-inch. Do be sure to also take a look at our main Cyber Monday Apple deals hub for offers across the whole range of the company's products whilst there's still time!

The 2024 iPad Pro represents a significant leap forward in Apple's tablet lineup, with key enhancements that set it apart from both its predecessor and the non-Pro versions. The most notable upgrade is the introduction of a Tandem OLED display, providing deeper blacks, superior contrast, and a higher maximum brightness of up to 1,600 nits for HDR content. This is a significant improvement over the mini-LED and LCD technologies of the 2022 models. The device is powered by the new M4 chip, offering faster performance and efficiency compared to the M2 chip in the 2022 iPad Pro, making it ideal for multitasking and professional applications.

The 2024 model is also thinner and lighter, with improved ergonomics. It features a repositioned front camera on the landscape edge, catering to users who prefer this orientation for video calls. However, unlike the previous generation, the rear camera setup has been simplified to a single 12MP camera with an improved flash system, sacrificing the ultra-wide camera found on the 2022 model. In comparison to the standard iPads, the Pro models deliver a premium build, superior display technology, and the raw power needed for professional tasks, but at a higher price point.

2024 iPad Pro specifications