Two of Nvidia’s best GPUs for content creation hit lowest-ever price

If you're a content creator seeking top-tier performance for tasks like 4K video editing, 3D rendering, or graphic design, now is the perfect time to upgrade your setup. Two of Nvidia's most capable GPUs for content creation, the MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super and the ASUS ProArt RTX 4070 Super OC, have hit their lowest prices ever for Cyber Monday.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X Black OC is now available for $739.99, down from its regular price of $839.99. Boasting 16GB of GDDR6X memory and clock speeds reaching 2655 MHz, this card excels in demanding workflows. Built on Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture, it supports ray tracing, DLSS 3, and other AI-driven technologies that deliver exceptional rendering performance while maintaining power efficiency.

With a 256-bit memory interface and outputs including both HDMI 2.1a and DisplayPort 1.4a, the 4070 Ti Super can handle high-resolution, high-refresh-rate displays seamlessly. Its Ventus 3X cooling system ensures sustained performance even during intensive tasks, making it an excellent choice for professionals who need reliable hardware for prolonged use.

On the more budget-friendly side, the ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC Edition is priced at just $609.99, discounted from $689.99. Specifically designed for creators, this GPU offers 12GB of GDDR6X memory and an overclocked GPU clock speed of 2565 MHz in OC mode.

What sets the ProArt model apart is its precision-focused design, with features like DLSS 3 for accelerated AI-driven workflows and 3rd Gen RT Cores for up to double the ray tracing performance. The Axial-tech fans provide superior cooling with 21% more airflow, while its 2.5-slot design ensures compatibility with a variety of PC builds.

Both GPUs deliver exceptional performance for content creation while benefiting from Nvidia’s latest technologies. Whether you choose the raw power of the MSI 4070 Ti Super or the refined ProArt 4070 Super optimized for creative tasks, these Cyber Monday deals are a golden opportunity to elevate your workstation at a discounted price.