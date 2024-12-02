Save over $250 on this 16-inch, 4K drawing tablet deal for Cyber Monday

The HUION Kamvas Pro 16 Plus 4K UHD graphics drawing tablet is now available at an unbeatable price this Cyber Monday, lowest-ever to be exact. Featuring a stunning 15.6-inch 4K UHD display with full lamination technology, the Kamvas Pro 16 Plus delivers exceptional clarity, color accuracy, and an immersive creative experience, all for 30% less.

Its anti-glare etched glass not only reduces reflections but also provides a natural pen-on-paper feel, perfect for precision work. The 145% sRGB wide color gamut and a 1200:1 contrast ratio ensure vivid, true-to-life colors and deep contrasts, meeting the demands of professional artists and designers.

The tablet’s battery-free PW517 stylus, powered by PenTech 3.0, offers 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt recognition, and virtually no lag, enabling smooth, accurate strokes for detailed creations. Its dual USB-C ports support flexible connectivity options, including a single HDMI cable or USB-C connection, making it compatible with PCs, Macs, Linux systems, and Android devices. It works seamlessly with popular creative software such as Adobe Photoshop, Clip Studio Paint, and SAI.

Designed for maximum compatibility and convenience, the Kamvas Pro 16 Plus is the perfect choice for artists, illustrators, and designers looking for a high-performance drawing monitor at a remarkable price. Don’t miss the opportunity to upgrade your creative setup with this Cyber Monday deal.