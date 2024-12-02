|Back To News
There’s no harm in these Garmin deals this Cyber Monday (save up to $550!)
posted Monday, December 2, 2024 at 8:28 AM EST
These Cyber Monday Garmin watch deals are the best chance you'll get all year to save on these premium outdoor GPS watches. We've got offers on the Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Pro, and Tactix 7 Pro for you to take a look at, which gives a nice coverage across a range of different price points, depending on what you're looking for.
Do be sure to also take a look at these Apple Watch Ultra deals if you're open to premium smartwatches from other brands.
Garmin fenix 7 Sapphire Solar 47mm Multisport GPS Smartwatch - SAVE $375, NOW $424.99
The Garmin fenix 7 Sapphire Solar combines durability with advanced solar-charging technology, making it a reliable choice for outdoor enthusiasts. Its sapphire lens enhances scratch resistance, while the Power Sapphire™ solar charging lens extends battery life during prolonged adventures. This smartwatch includes a wealth of multisport tracking features, including preloaded activity profiles, advanced performance metrics, and navigation tools such as multi-GNSS support and TopoActive maps. Compared to other models, it strikes a balance between functionality and affordability, appealing to athletes and adventurers alike.
Specifications
-
Display: 1.3-inch sunlight-readable, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP).
-
Lens Material: Sapphire crystal with Power Sapphire™ solar charging.
-
Battery Life: Up to 37 days in smartwatch mode with solar charging.
-
Navigation: Multi-GNSS support (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo) and TopoActive maps.
-
Durability: Water-rated to 10 ATM; MIL-STD-810 tested.
-
Sensors: Heart rate, Pulse Ox, altimeter, barometer, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer.
-
Smart Features: Smartphone notifications, music storage, Garmin Pay
Garmin fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar, Multisport GPS Smartwatch - SAVE $250, NOW $649.99
The Garmin fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar builds on the fenix 7 series with enhanced performance and premium features. It includes an LED flashlight for hands-free illumination and upgraded sports-focused insights, such as endurance score and hill score. Its Power Sapphire™ lens offers solar charging, while multi-band GNSS ensures precise navigation. Compared to the fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, this Pro version adds specialized performance metrics and better mapping options, catering to users seeking advanced analytics for outdoor activities.
Specifications
-
Display: 1.3-inch sunlight-readable, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP).
-
Lens Material: Sapphire crystal with Power Sapphire™ solar charging.
-
Battery Life: Up to 37 days in smartwatch mode with solar charging.
-
Navigation: Multi-band GNSS, preloaded TopoActive maps, and access to ski maps.
-
Durability: Water-rated to 10 ATM; MIL-STD-810 tested.
-
Sensors: Heart rate, Pulse Ox, altimeter, barometer, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer.
-
Unique Features: LED flashlight, advanced endurance and hill scoring metrics.
Garmin tactix 7 Pro Ballistics Edition, Ruggedly Built Tactical GPS Watch - SAVE $550, NOW $1,049.99
The Garmin tactix 7 Pro Ballistics Edition is designed for tactical professionals and serious outdoor enthusiasts. In addition to the features found in the fenix 7 Pro, it includes the Applied Ballistics® software for precision shooting calculations, making it ideal for military and shooting sports. It boasts a stealth mode, night vision compatibility, and dual-position GPS format for mission-critical navigation. The rugged design with titanium bezels and a Power Sapphire™ solar charging lens makes it the most durable and feature-rich of the three, catering to users with demanding tactical or outdoor requirements.
Specifications
-
Display: 1.4-inch sunlight-readable, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP).
-
Lens Material: Sapphire crystal with Power Sapphire™ solar charging.
-
Battery Life: Up to 37 days in smartwatch mode with solar charging.
-
Navigation: Multi-band GNSS, dual-position GPS, TopoActive maps, ski maps.
-
Durability: Water-rated to 10 ATM; MIL-STD-810 tested.
-
Sensors: Heart rate, Pulse Ox, altimeter, barometer, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer.
-
Unique Features: Applied Ballistics® software, stealth mode, night vision compatibility, LED flashlight.