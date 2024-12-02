There’s no harm in these Garmin deals this Cyber Monday (save up to $550!)

These Cyber Monday Garmin watch deals are the best chance you'll get all year to save on these premium outdoor GPS watches. We've got offers on the Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Pro, and Tactix 7 Pro for you to take a look at, which gives a nice coverage across a range of different price points, depending on what you're looking for.

The Garmin fenix 7 Sapphire Solar combines durability with advanced solar-charging technology, making it a reliable choice for outdoor enthusiasts. Its sapphire lens enhances scratch resistance, while the Power Sapphire™ solar charging lens extends battery life during prolonged adventures. This smartwatch includes a wealth of multisport tracking features, including preloaded activity profiles, advanced performance metrics, and navigation tools such as multi-GNSS support and TopoActive maps. Compared to other models, it strikes a balance between functionality and affordability, appealing to athletes and adventurers alike.

Display: 1.3-inch sunlight-readable, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP).

Lens Material: Sapphire crystal with Power Sapphire™ solar charging.

Battery Life: Up to 37 days in smartwatch mode with solar charging.

Navigation : Multi-GNSS support (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo) and TopoActive maps.

Durability : Water-rated to 10 ATM; MIL-STD-810 tested.

Sensors : Heart rate, Pulse Ox, altimeter, barometer, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer.

Smart Features: Smartphone notifications, music storage, Garmin Pay

The Garmin fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar builds on the fenix 7 series with enhanced performance and premium features. It includes an LED flashlight for hands-free illumination and upgraded sports-focused insights, such as endurance score and hill score. Its Power Sapphire™ lens offers solar charging, while multi-band GNSS ensures precise navigation. Compared to the fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, this Pro version adds specialized performance metrics and better mapping options, catering to users seeking advanced analytics for outdoor activities.

Display : 1.3-inch sunlight-readable, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP).

Lens Material : Sapphire crystal with Power Sapphire™ solar charging.

Battery Life : Up to 37 days in smartwatch mode with solar charging.

Navigation : Multi-band GNSS, preloaded TopoActive maps, and access to ski maps.

Durability : Water-rated to 10 ATM; MIL-STD-810 tested.

Sensors : Heart rate, Pulse Ox, altimeter, barometer, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer.

Unique Features: LED flashlight, advanced endurance and hill scoring metrics.

The Garmin tactix 7 Pro Ballistics Edition is designed for tactical professionals and serious outdoor enthusiasts. In addition to the features found in the fenix 7 Pro, it includes the Applied Ballistics® software for precision shooting calculations, making it ideal for military and shooting sports. It boasts a stealth mode, night vision compatibility, and dual-position GPS format for mission-critical navigation. The rugged design with titanium bezels and a Power Sapphire™ solar charging lens makes it the most durable and feature-rich of the three, catering to users with demanding tactical or outdoor requirements.

