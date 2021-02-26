Sony Alpha 1 Gallery Images: Real-world sample images from Sony’s A1 flagship full-frame

Click here to browse our Sony Alpha 1 Gallery

After a brief visit to the IR lab for First Shots, the next adventure for the Sony Alpha 1 was out into the wild for some hands-on shooting time! While there is plenty more to test and review, we were only given a very short period of time with this particular Alpha 1 review sample due to an extremely limited supply of A1 camera bodies at this time. Fear not, as we are expected to get an A1 review unit soon once more units begin arriving Stateside, but in the meantime, I have a wide variety of real-world gallery images to share after a week or so of hands-on time with this new 50MP flagship Sony camera.

Just glancing at the specs of the new Sony A1, it appears that this flagship camera has the features and performance to fit nearly every type of photographic genre (and is also very appealing to video creators, as well). With its new 50MP full-frame sensor, the A1 provides fantastic resolving power and dynamic range for detail-intensive pursuits, such as landscapes, portraiture, editorial and architectural photography. Meanwhile, the CMOS sensor's stacked design combined with the new BIONZ XR image processor offers impressive horsepower, with up to 30fps continuous burst shooting and deep buffers, with excellent performance for fast-moving action and sports subjects. Then, the autofocus system with its 759 phase-detect points and 425 contrast-detect points that span nearly the entire sensor area offers impressive versatility along with sophisticated real-time tracking features, including now Bird Eye AF as well as Human and Animal Eye AF; needless to say in additional tracking human eyes for things like portraiture, the A1 is also very well-suited for bird and wildlife photography.

FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G: 600mm, f/6.3, 1/1600s, ISO 1000

As a big fan of birding and wildlife photography myself, the first thing I did was grab the Alpha 1 and the FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G lens and drive to my nearest nature preserve. As evidenced in the Sony A1 Gallery so far, I managed to find and capture a good variety of different birds, which work well not only for showcasing the A1's 50MP resolving power but also the performance of the new Bird Eye AF feature (spoiler alert: Bird Eye AF works very well!). Of course, I also managed to capture some more general real-world shots with the A1 and other Sony lenses, as well.

FE 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 GM: 400mm, f/5.6, 1/1250, ISO 2000, -0.3EV (JPEG cropped slightly)



FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM: 39mm, f/8, 1/640, ISO 100

To get a closer look at the Sony Alpha 1's real-world imaging performance, head over to our Sony A1 Gallery page. Here you'll find a variety of sample images with both straight-from-camera JPEGs and untouched RAW files for download. (Note: RAW files might not yet be compatible with raw image conversion software due to the brand-new nature of the Sony A1.)

FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM: 70mm, f/2.8, 1/2000, ISO 125

As mentioned, we've sadly had to return our A1 review unit for the time being, but be sure to stay tuned for our upcoming Sony A1 Field Test as well as further review testing once we get our hands on the camera once more!

FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G: 600mm, f/6.3, 1/500s, ISO 640

