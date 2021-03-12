Fuji X-E4 First Shots: Lab sample images from Fujifilm’s refreshed rangefinder-styled ILC

Click here to browse our Fuji X-E4 First Shots

Fujifilm's intermediate-level X-E-series camera finally received a much-welcomed refresh earlier this year with the Fuji X-E4. Much like its predecessor, the X-E3, this new model maintains a compact and lightweight rangefinder-esque design with a built-in EVF and a sleek rectangular design. The styling of the camera receives several changes and updates, including a cleaner, more modern appearance, updated control layout, and a tilting rear LCD. The X-E4 takes a lot of design cues from the recent X100V, and in turn, the X-E4 is, in many ways, an interchangeable-lens version of this popular fixed-lens camera model.

Of course, it's not just the appearance of the X-E4 that gets a refresh. Under the hood, the new X-E4 also gains Fujifilm's latest-generation imaging pipeline, sharing the same sensor and processor as several Fujifilm X Series cameras including the X100V, X-S10 and X-T4. The X-E4 now comes with a higher-resolution 26.1-megapixel backside-illuminated X-Trans CMOS IV sensor paired to a faster, quad-core X Processor 4 imaging processor. The X-E4 offers a native ISO range of 160-12,800, with an expandable low ISO of 80 and extended high ISO settings up to ISO 51,200.

We've just received our X-E4 review unit, and as always, the first step in our review process is to send it to our lab for First Shots. Our standardized laboratory First Shots series offers a way to assess and compare the image quality performance of a camera across its full ISO range. Over on the X-E4 Samples Page, we have untouched JPEGs and RAWs available for download, including both a series with the camera's default level of in-camera noise reduction processing (NR5D) and with it set to its lowest setting (NR1). Also, be sure to use our handy Comparometer tool to compare our lab sample images from the X-E4 against almost every other camera we've tested over the years.

Head over to our Fuji X-E4 Samples Page for our series of First Shots images, and stay tuned for more of our Fuji X-E4 Review!

