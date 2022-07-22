Haukland 7in1 jacket is made especially for photographers

In our "Essential landscape photography gear" guide, I wrote, "While you don't need specific clothing or attire for landscape photography, you want something comfortable, and warm if you plan to be in colder conditions. You want to stay as comfortable and as dry as possible." Photographers are in luck because German clothing company Haukland specializes in outerwear and clothing made especially for photographers. The company recently announced that it would start shipping to the US, and its 7in1 jacket for photographers may be the perfect clothing for landscape, nature and wildlife photographers.

The Haukland 7in1 jacket includes three layers, each of which can be combined or worn independently. There's a fleece base layer, a padded jacket, and an outer layer, which is like a parka. While there are some minor differences in features among each layer, they all include a pocket built into the left sleeve that includes a hook to attach a microfiber cleaning cloth. Never again will you struggle to find a cloth to clean your lens – it's always within reach. Each layer also includes an interior pocket that Haukland calls the "Mini Photo Bag." The Mini Photo Bag includes labeled compartments for memory cards and batteries, plus it has large pockets for accessories like filters (up to 100 x 150mm) and your smartphone. The Mini Photo Bag in the fleece jacket is a mesh pocket for breathability's sake, whereas it's waterproof material in the other two jackets.

The functional jacket is designed to withstand a wide range of temperatures and weather conditions. The outer jacket is made of tear-resistant 228T nylon treated outdoor fabric. The interior of the Haukland outer jacket includes a welded 2-way YKK zipper that provides additional water and wind resistance. The jacket includes wrist wind stoppers to seal the jacket on your arms, and sleeves can be further tightened with Velcro straps. The hood includes a longer cut to shield your camera from rain and wind when shooting.

The outer jacket includes 11 pockets, including a pair of chest pockets for lens caps. The "middle" layer, the padded jacket, includes eight pockets. The hood and sleeves connect to the outer jacket layer with buttons and eyelets, but you can wear them alone.

The Haukland fleece jacket is designed for milder temperatures and protects against light rain. Like the padded jacket, it includes eight pockets. As mentioned earlier, the Mini Photo Bag is a breathable mesh rather than waterproof solid material.

The Haukland 7in1 jacket is available in four colors: red, yellow, black/blue and olive green. It is available to order now for $299. Shipping is expected to begin in late August or early September. For more information and to view the size chart, visit Haukland.

